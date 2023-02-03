IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS Français

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $175 million during January 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $259.5 billion at January 31, 2023, compared with $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022, and $270.7 billion at January 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $259.5 billion were up 4.0% in the month. Total net outflows were $175 million compared to net inflows of $1.1 billion in January 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $422 million compared to net sales of $1.2 billion in January 2022. 

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $115.4 billion were up 4.1% in the month. Total net inflows were $30 million compared to net inflows of $326 million in January 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $193.8 billion were up 3.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $239 million compared to net inflows of $741 million in January 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $229 million compared to net sales of $818 million in January 2022. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Wealth Management


Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended January 31, 2023

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

(171.7)

(21.7)

(193.4)

(61.7)

(255.1)

ETF net creations

-

-

-

(167.0) (1)

(167.0)

Investment fund net sales

(171.7)

(21.7)

(193.4)

(228.7)

(422.1)

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(10.0) (2)

(10.0)

Managed asset net sales

(171.7)

(21.7)

(193.4)

(238.7)

(432.1)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

1.6

(4.7)

(3.1) (3)











IGM Product net sales

(170.1)

(26.4)

(196.5)











Other net flows

199.7

57.6

257.4

257.4








Net flows 

29.6

31.2

60.9

(238.7)

(174.7) (3)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

927.5

60.1

987.6

675.9

1,663.5

Dealer gross inflows

1,065.5

372.1

1,437.6

1,437.6









Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

January

 2023

December

 2022

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

103,289

99,275

4.0 %

Other assets under advisement

12,101

11,541

4.9 %

Assets under advisement

115,390

110,816

4.1 %

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,771

4,622

3.2 %

Other assets under advisement

26,020

24,925

4.4 %

Assets under advisement

30,791

29,547

4.2 %

Total


Assets under management

108,060

103,897

4.0 %

Other assets under advisement

38,114

36,459

4.5 %

Assets under advisement

146,174

140,356

4.1 %




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

56,705

54,434

4.2 %

ETFs

5,244

5,219

0.5 %

Investment funds

61,949

59,653

3.8 %




Institutional SMA

6,742

6,422

5.0 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

48,837

47,023

3.9 %

Total Institutional SMA

55,579

53,445

4.0 %

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

117,528

113,098

3.9 %

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

76,260

73,514

3.7 %

Total

193,788

186,612

3.8 %




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,244

5,219

0.5 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,079

7,176

(1.4 %)

Total ETFs

12,323

12,395

(0.6 %)




Consolidated


Assets under management

225,588

216,995

4.0 %

Other assets under advisement

33,901

32,414

4.6 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

259,489

249,409

4.0 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2023

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

102,011

Other assets under advisement

11,828

Assets under advisement

113,839

Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management

4,723

Other assets under advisement

25,446

          Assets under advisement

30,169

Total

Assets under management

106,734

Other assets under advisement

37,267

Assets under advisement

144,001


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

56,007

ETFs

5,639

Investment funds

61,646

Institutional SMA

6,582

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,930

Total Institutional SMA

54,512


Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

116,158

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

75,012

Total

191,170


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,639

ETFs held within IGM managed products

6,961

Total ETFs

12,600


Consolidated

Assets under management

222,892

Other assets under advisement

33,137

Assets under management and advisement(5)

256,029



1   ETF net creations excludes ($406.7) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2    Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3    ($3.0) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4    Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at January 31, 2023. ($4.0 billion at December 31, 2022).

5    Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.


Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $259 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

