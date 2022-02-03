WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $1.1 billion during January 31, 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $270.7 billion at January 31, 2022, compared with $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and $239.1 billion at January 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $270.7 billion were down 2.3% in the month. Record high total net inflows of $1.1 billion were up from $366 million in January 2021. Record high Investment fund net sales of $1.2 billion were up from $523 million in January 2021.

IG Wealth – Assets under advisement of $116.8 billion were down 2.3% in the month. Record high net inflows of $326 million were up from net inflows of $182 million in January 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $205.4 billion were down 2.3% in the month. Record high total net inflows of $741 million were up from net inflows of $386 million in January 2021. Record high investment fund net sales of $817 million were up from net sales of $448 million in January 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(3)(4) IGM Financial For the month ended January 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 423.5 (45.6) 377.9

233.7 611.6

ETF net creations - -



583.3(1)(2) 583.3

Investment fund net sales 423.5 (45.6) 377.9

817.0 1,194.9

Institutional SMA net sales - -



(75.8) (75.8)

Managed asset net sales 423.5 (45.6) 377.9

741.2 1,119.1

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 0.5 7.8 8.3 (3)























IGM Product net sales 424.0 (37.8) 386.2























Other dealer net flows (97.8) 44.8 (52.6)



(52.6)















Net flows 326.2 7.0 333.6

741.2 1,066.5(4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,298.6 65.1 1,363.7

980.7 2,344.4

Dealer gross inflows 1,165.9 459.5 1,625.4



1,625.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) January 2022 December 2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management













Assets under management 108,054 110,541 (2.2%) Other assets under advisement 8,788 9,016 (2.5%) Assets under advisement 116,842 119,557 (2.3%) IPC





Assets under management 5,366 5,629 (4.7%) Other assets under advisement 26,654 27,448 (2.9%) Assets under advisement 32,020 33,077 (3.2%) Total





Assets under management 113,420 116,170 (2.4%) Other assets under advisement 35,431 36,453 (2.8%) Assets under advisement 148,851 152,623 (2.5%)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 61,029 62,969 (3.1%) ETFs 5,772 5,393 7.0% Investment funds 66,801 68,362 (2.3%)







Institutional SMA 7,604 7,948 (4.3%) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,892 52,805 (1.7%) Total Institutional SMA 59,496 60,753 (2.1%) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 126,297 129,115 (2.2%) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,131 81,228 (2.6%) Total 205,428 210,343 (2.3%)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,772 5,393 7.0% ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,172 7,281 (1.5%) Total ETFs 12,944 12,674 2.1 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 239,717 245,285 (2.3%) Other assets under advisement 30,974 31,856 (2.8%) Assets under management and advisement(5) 270,691 277,141 (2.3%)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 108,409 Other assets under advisement 8,814 Assets under advisement 117,223 IPC

Assets under management 5,429 Other assets under advisement 27,120 Assets under advisement 32,549 Total

Assets under management 113,838 Other assets under advisement 35,923 Assets under advisement 149,761



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 61,316 ETFs 5,437 Investment funds 66,753 Institutional SMA 7,776 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,348 Total Institutional SMA 60,124



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 126,877 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 80,101 Total 206,978



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,437 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,177 Total ETFs 12,614



Consolidated

Assets under management 240,715 Other assets under advisement 31,395 Assets under management and advisement(5) 272,110

1 ETF net creations excludes $76.8 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 During January 2022, an institutional investor purchased into Mackenzie ETFs resulting in net new money of $675 million. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 $8.3 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at January 31, 2022. ($4.6 billion at December 31, 2021). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa. 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]