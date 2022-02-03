IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND RECORD HIGH NET FLOWS Français

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $1.1 billion during January 31, 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $270.7 billion at January 31, 2022, compared with $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and $239.1 billion at January 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $270.7 billion were down 2.3% in the month.  Record high total net inflows of $1.1 billion were up from $366 million in January 2021. Record high Investment fund net sales of $1.2 billion were up from $523 million in January 2021.

IG Wealth – Assets under advisement of $116.8 billion were down 2.3% in the month. Record high net inflows of $326 million were up from net inflows of $182 million in January 2021.   

Mackenzie  – Assets under management of $205.4 billion were down 2.3% in the month. Record high total net inflows of $741 million were up from net inflows of $386 million in January 2021. Record high investment fund net sales of $817 million were up from net sales of $448 million in January 2021. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie(3)(4)

IGM

Financial

For the month ended January 31, 2022

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

423.5

(45.6)

377.9

233.7

611.6

ETF net creations

-

-

583.3(1)(2)

583.3

Investment fund net sales

423.5

(45.6)

377.9

817.0

1,194.9

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

(75.8)

(75.8)

Managed asset net sales

423.5

(45.6)

377.9

741.2

1,119.1

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales

 

0.5

 

7.8

 

8.3 (3)











IGM Product net sales

424.0

(37.8)

386.2











Other dealer net flows

(97.8)

44.8

(52.6)

(52.6)








Net flows 

326.2

7.0

333.6

741.2

1,066.5(4)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

1,298.6

65.1

1,363.7

980.7

2,344.4

Dealer gross inflows

1,165.9

459.5

1,625.4

1,625.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

January

 2022

December

 2021

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management






Assets under management

108,054

110,541

(2.2%)

Other assets under advisement

8,788

9,016

(2.5%)

Assets under advisement

116,842

119,557

(2.3%)

IPC


Assets under management

5,366

5,629

(4.7%)

Other assets under advisement

26,654

27,448

(2.9%)

Assets under advisement

32,020

33,077

(3.2%)

Total


Assets under management

113,420

116,170

(2.4%)

Other assets under advisement

35,431

36,453

(2.8%)

Assets under advisement

148,851

152,623

(2.5%)




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

61,029

62,969

(3.1%)

ETFs

5,772

5,393

7.0%

Investment funds

66,801

68,362

(2.3%)




Institutional SMA

7,604

7,948

(4.3%)

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

51,892

52,805

(1.7%)

Total Institutional SMA

59,496

60,753

(2.1%)

 

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

 

126,297

 

129,115

 

(2.2%)

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

79,131

81,228

(2.6%)

Total

205,428

210,343

(2.3%)




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,772

5,393

7.0%

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,172

7,281

(1.5%)

Total ETFs

12,944

12,674

2.1 %




Consolidated


Assets under management

239,717

245,285

(2.3%)

Other assets under advisement

30,974

31,856

(2.8%)

Assets under management and advisement(5)

270,691

277,141

(2.3%)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2022

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

108,409

Other assets under advisement

8,814

Assets under advisement

117,223

IPC

Assets under management

5,429

Other assets under advisement

27,120

          Assets under advisement

32,549

Total

Assets under management

113,838

Other assets under advisement

35,923

Assets under advisement

149,761


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

61,316

ETFs

5,437

Investment funds

66,753

 

Institutional SMA

 

7,776

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

52,348

Total Institutional SMA

60,124


Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

126,877

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

80,101

Total

206,978


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,437

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,177

Total ETFs

12,614


Consolidated

Assets under management

240,715

Other assets under advisement

31,395

Assets under management and advisement(5)

272,110

1

ETF net creations excludes $76.8 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2

During January 2022, an institutional investor purchased into Mackenzie ETFs resulting in net new money of $675 million.

3

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

4

$8.3 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

5

Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at January 31, 2022. ($4.6 billion at December 31, 2021).

6

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

