IGM Financial Inc. Announces January 2021 Assets Under Management & Advisement and Record High Net Flows

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $437.6 million during January 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $239.1 billion at January 31, 2021, compared with $240.0 billion at December 31, 2020 and $192.3 billion at January 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Record high net inflows of $437.6 million in January 2021, up from $223.7 million in January 2020.

Investment fund net sales of $618.9 million up from $211.8 MM in January 2020. Excluding institutional rebalancing, January 2021 investment fund net sales were $853.9 million compared to $9.6 million in January 2020.

IG Wealth – Net flows of $182.1 million is the best January result in a decade and up from net flows of ($58.8) million in January 2020. Mutual fund net sales of $105.3 million up from net redemptions of ($82.3) million in January 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high investment fund net sales of $544.0 million compared to $324.8 million in January 2020. Excluding institutional rebalancing, January 2021 investment fund net sales were $779.0 million compared to $122.6 million in January 2020. Record high net sales of $455.7 million up from $282.8 million in January 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended January 31, 2021 Net flows 182.1 (137.4) 44.8

455.7 437.6(4)

















Mutual fund net sales 105.3 (30.4) 74.9

295.3(1) 370.2

ETF net creations(2) - - -

248.7 248.7

Investment fund net sales 105.3 (30.4) 74.9

544.0 618.9

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(88.3) (88.3)

Managed asset net sales 105.3 (30.4) 74.9

455.7 530.6

















Other dealer net flows 76.8 (107.0) (30.1)

- (93.0)(3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 981.4 69.3 1,050.7

1,284.8 2,335.5

Dealer gross inflows 999.3 463.1 1,462.4

- 1,462.4

1 During January 2021, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes resulting in redemptions of $235 million.

Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) January 2021 December 2020 % Change Last

Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 97,318 97,713 (0.4%) Other assets under advisement 5,671 5,560 2.0% Assets under advisement 102,989 103,273 (0.3%) IPC





Assets under management 5,263 5,320 (1.1%) Other assets under advisement 23,762 23,998 (1.0%) Assets under advisement 29,025 29,318 (1.0%) Total





Assets under management 102,581 103,033 (0.4%) Other assets under advisement 29,423 29,550 (0.4%) Assets under advisement 132,004 132,583 (0.4%)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 55,434 68,678 N/M Change due to GLC and Greenchip (see Table 3)

(13,216)

Total Mutual funds 55,434 55,462 (0.1%) ETFs 4,031 3,788 6.4% Investment funds 59,465 59,250 0.4%







Institutional SMA(4) 51,254 8,172 N/M Change due to GLC and Greenchip (see Table 3)

43,516

Total Institutional SMA 51,254 51,688 (0.8%)







Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 110,719 110,938 (0.2%) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,281 75,821 (0.7%) Total 186,000 186,759 (0.4%)







ETF's distributed to third parties 4,031 3,788 6.4% ETF's held within IGM investment funds 4,827 4,663 3.5% Total ETFs 8,858 8,451 4.8%







Consolidated





Assets under management 213,300 213,971 (0.3%) Other assets under advisement 25,814 25,979 (0.6%) Assets under management and advisement(5) 239,114 239,950 (0.3%)

Table 3 –Acquisitions of GLC and Greenchip and the divestiture of the Quadrus Group of Funds ($ millions) (unaudited) Mutual

Funds ETF's Investment

Funds Institutional

SMA Total















Acquisition of GLC (net) on Dec 31,2020 (a) - - - 33,524 33,524

Disposition of Quadrus Group of Funds (net) on Dec 31, 2020











Dispositions (net) (b) (3,407) - (3,407) - (3,407)

Transfers(c) (9,992) - (9,992) 9,992 -

Total (13,399) - (13,399) 9,992 (3,407)

Acquisition of Greenchip (net) on Dec 22, 2020(d) 183 - 183 - 183

Total (13,216) - (13,216) 43,516 30,300



a Acquired $37.5 billion in assets, of which $4.0 billion was sub-advisory to Mackenzie b Disposed of $7.6 billion in mutual fund contracts, of which on $5.4 billion Mackenzie will remain the sub-advisor. An additional $1.2 billion reflects Canada Life segregated funds transferring out of mutual funds managed by Mackenzie and sub-advised by third parties, and transferring into Canada Life mutual funds sub-advised by third parties c Canada Life segregated funds transferred out of mutual funds managed by Mackenzie and into mutual funds managed by Canada Life where Mackenzie is the sub-advisor. d Acquired $618 million in assets, of which $435 million was sub-advisory mandates to the Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity fund

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 4.

Table 4 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 98,532 Other assets under advisement 5,652 Assets under advisement 104,184 IPC

Assets under management 5,332 Other assets under advisement 23,839 Assets under advisement 29,171 Total

Assets under management 103,864 Other assets under advisement(4) 29,483 Assets under advisement 133,347



Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 55,820 ETFs 3,966 Investment funds 59,786 Institutional SMA 51,472 Total 111,258 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,631 Total 186,889



ETFs distributed to third parties 3,966 ETFs held within IGM investment funds 4,750 Total ETFs 8,716



Consolidated

Assets under management 215,122 Other assets under advisement 25,893 Assets under management and advisement(6) 241,015

2 ETF net creations excludes $183.8 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management, and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds. 3 $62.9 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.6 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at January 31, 2021. ($3.6 billion at December 31, 2020 and $3.1 billion at January 31, 2020) 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.6 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $239 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

