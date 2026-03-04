WINNIPEG, MB, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $326.6 billion at February 28, 2026, up 17.4% from $278.2 billion at February 28, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $647 million during February 2026.

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $326.6 billion compared to $316.1 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $647 million down from net inflows of $924 million in February 2025. Investment fund net sales were $1.1 billion up from net sales of $522 million in February 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $168.5 billion compared to $163.8 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $438 million up from net inflows of $398 million in February 2025. Investment fund net sales were $724 million compared to net sales of $525 million in February 2025. Gross inflows totaled $1.8 billion, while gross sales were $2.2 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $256.0 billion compared to $246.7 billion in the prior month. Total net sales of $209 million down from net sales of $526 million(4) in February 2025. Investment fund net sales were $374 million up from net redemptions of $5 million in February 2025.

Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended February 28, 2026







Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 724.2

67.8 792.0

ETF net creations



306.0 306.0

Investment fund net sales 724.2

373.8 1,098.0

Institutional SMA net sales



(164.5)(1) (164.5)

Managed asset net sales 724.2

209.3 933.5

Other net flows (286.4)



(286.4) Net flows 437.8(2)

209.3 647.1











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 2,185.2

1,504.2 3,689.4

Dealer gross inflows 1,760.7



1,760.7

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) February 2026 January 2026 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 145,705 140,936 3.4 % Other assets under advisement 22,837 22,905 (0.3 %) Assets under advisement(2) 168,542 163,841 2.9 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 67,997 66,297 2.6 % ETFs 13,930 13,052 6.7 % Investment funds 81,927 79,349 3.2 %







Institutional SMA 15,421 15,033 2.6 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 60,755 57,908 4.9 % Total Institutional SMA 76,176 72,941 4.4 %







Total third party assets under management 158,103 152,290 3.8 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 97,937 94,388 3.8 % Total 256,040 246,678 3.8 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 13,930 13,052 6.7 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 12,641 11,964 5.7 % Total ETFs 26,571 25,016 6.2 %







Total





Assets under management 303,808 293,226 3.6 % Other assets under advisement 22,837 22,905 (0.3 %) Assets under management and advisement 326,645 316,131 3.3 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 142,501 Other assets under advisement 21,956 Assets under advisement(3) 164,457



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 66,994 ETFs 13,157 Investment funds 80,151 Institutional SMA 14,981 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 59,065 Total Institutional SMA 74,046



Total third party assets under management 154,197 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 95,198 Total 249,395



ETFs distributed to third parties 13,157 ETFs held within IGM managed products 12,082 Total ETFs 25,239



Total

Assets under management 296,698 Other assets under advisement 21,956 Assets under management and advisement 318,654

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 $6 million of net outflows relates to IG Wealth Management institutional client assets. $2,845 million of ending AUA consists of institutional client assets, $2,623 million of which is non-fee bearing. 3 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average based on month end values is $163,791 million. 4 During February 2025, Mackenzie onboarded institutional mandates of $492 million.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $327 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

