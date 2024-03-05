IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2024 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

Mar 05, 2024, 11:19 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $343 million during February 2024 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $247.5 billion at February 29, 2024, compared with $241.2 billion at January 31, 2024, and $231.9 billion at February 28, 2023(1). Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $247.5 billion were up 2.6% in the month. Total net inflows were $343 million compared to net inflows of $783 million in February 2023(2). Investment fund net sales were $165 million compared to net sales of $316 million in February 2023(2).

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $125.4 billion were up 2.9% in the month. Total net inflows were $361 million compared to net inflows of $488 million in February 2023.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $200.6 billion were up 2.3% in the month. Investment fund net sales were $5 million compared to net sales of $209 million in February 2023. Total net redemptions were $18 million compared to net sales of $295 million in February 2023.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.


Wealth Management


Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended February 29, 2024



Net flows 










Mutual fund net sales

160.4

(99.7)

60.7

ETF net creations

104.5

104.5

Investment fund net sales

160.4

4.8(3)

165.2

Institutional SMA net sales

(22.7)(4)

(22.7)

Managed asset net sales

160.4

(17.9)

142.5

Other net flows

200.8

200.8






Net flows 

361.2

(17.9)

343.3






Gross flows




Mutual fund gross sales

1,477.3

910.1

2,387.4

Dealer gross inflows

1,459.8

1,459.8

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

 

($ millions) (unaudited)

February

 2024

January

 2024

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

111,214

108,153

2.8 %

Other assets under advisement

14,196

13,742

3.3 %

Assets under advisement

125,410

121,895

2.9 %




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

57,952

56,515

2.5 %

ETFs

5,778

5,509

4.9 %

Investment funds

63,730

62,024

2.8 %




Institutional SMA

7,933

7,673

3.4 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

50,446

49,593

1.7 %

Total Institutional SMA

58,379

57,266

1.9 %




Total third party assets under management

122,109

119,290

2.4 %

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

78,500

76,854

2.1 %

Total

200,609

196,144

2.3 %




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,778

5,509

4.9 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,728

7,379

4.7 %

Total ETFs

13,506

12,888

4.8 %




Total


Assets under management

233,323

227,443

2.6 %

Other assets under advisement

14,196

13,742

3.3 %

Assets under management and advisement

247,519

241,185

2.6 %

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2024

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

108,627

Other assets under advisement

13,788

Assets under advisement

122,415


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

56,741

ETFs

5,544

Investment funds

62,285

 

Institutional SMA

 

7,658

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

49,899

Total Institutional SMA

57,557


Total third party assets under management

119,842

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

77,305

Total

197,147


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,544

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,435

Total ETFs

12,979


Total

Assets under management

228,469

Other assets under advisement

13,788

Assets under management and advisement

242,257

1   

Sale of Investment Planning Counsel closed on November 30, 2023. Including Investment Planning Counsel, IGM assets under advisement were $258.0 billion at February 28, 2023.

2   

Including Investment Planning Counsel, IGM reported net inflows of $933 million and investment fund net sales of $347 million in February 2023.

3   

Investment fund net sales exclude $161 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $11 million in investment fund net sales through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment.

4   

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.
Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM

Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management

segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services, and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales  reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IG Wealth Management (IGWM). IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

Discontinued operations - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction closed on November 30, 2023.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $248 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.