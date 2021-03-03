IGM Financial Inc. Announces February 2021 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $1.1 billion during February 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $243.5 billion at February 28, 2021, compared with $239.1 billion at January 31, 2021 and $185.2 billion at February 29, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $243.5 billion, up 1.8% in the month and up 31.5% compared to $185.2 billion in February 2020. Record high February 2021 net inflows of $1.1 billion up from $792.0 million in February 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $105.0 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 11.2% compared to $94.4 billion in February 2020. Record high February 2021 net inflows of $612 million up from net inflows of $308  million in February 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $187.0 billion, up 1.4% in the month and up 34.7% compared to $138.8 billion in February 2020. Record high February 2021 net inflows of $504 million up from $447 million in February 2020. Investment fund net sales were $790 million, of which $782 million were retail and this was an all time record high.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited)

IG Wealth Management

Investment Planning Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

 

For the month ended February 28, 2021

Net flows

612.4

102.0

714.7

503.8

1,110.7(4)









Mutual fund net sales

348.2

(28.3)

319.9

630.1(1)

950.0

ETF net creations(2)

-

-

-

160.3

160.3

Investment fund net sales

348.2

(28.3)

319.9

790.4

1,110.3

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(286.6)(3)

(286.6)

Managed asset net sales

348.2

(28.3)

319.9

503.8

823.7

Mackenzie Investment Fund Net Sales(4)

81.2

26.6

107.8











Total IGM Product Net Sales

429.4

(1.7)

427.7











Other dealer net flows

183.1

103.9

287.0

-

287.0








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

1,254.1

86.1

1,340.2

1,481.8

2,822.0

Dealer gross inflows

1,426.1

584.9

2,011.0

-

2,011.0

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

February
2021

January
2021

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

98,969

97,318

1.7%

Other assets under advisement

6,064

5,671

6.9%

Assets under advisement

105,033

102,989

2.0%

IPC


Assets under management

5,295

5,263

0.6%

Other assets under advisement

24,239

23,762

2.0%

Assets under advisement

29,534

29,025

1.8%

Total


Assets under management

104,264

102,581

1.6%

Other assets under advisement

30,293

29,423

3.0%

Assets under advisement

134,557

132,004

1.9%




Asset management


Mackenzie


Total Mutual funds

56,474

55,434

1.9%

ETFs

4,103

4,031

1.8%

Investment funds

60,577

59,465

1.9%




Institutional SMA(5)

52,125

51,254

1.7%




Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

112,702

110,719

1.8%

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

74,284

73,645

0.9%

Total

186,986

184,364

1.4%




ETF's distributed to third parties

4,103

4,031

1.8%

ETF's held within IGM managed products

5,395

4,827

11.8%

Total ETFs

9,498

8,858

7.2%




Consolidated


Assets under management

216,966

213,300

1.7%

Other assets under advisement

26,566

25,814

2.9%

Assets under management and advisement(6)

 

243,532

 

239,114

 

1.8%

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2021

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

99,172

Other assets under advisement

5,791

Assets under advisement

104,963

IPC

Assets under management

5,344

Other assets under advisement

23,878

Assets under advisement

29,222

Total

Assets under management

104,516

Other assets under advisement(5)

29,660

Assets under advisement

134,176


Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

56,260

ETFs

3,988

Investment funds

60,248

Institutional SMA

51,690

Total

111,938

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

74,123

Total

186,061


ETFs distributed to third parties

3,988

ETFs held within IGM managed products

4,959

Total ETFs

8,947


Consolidated

Assets under management

216,454

Other assets under advisement

26,033

Assets under management and advisement(7)

242,487

1

During February 2021, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes resulting in redemptions of $126 million.

2

ETF net creations excludes $534.0 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

3

Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment

4

$107.8 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

5

Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.

6

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.7 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at February 28, 2021. ($3.6 billion at January 31, 2021 and $3.0 billion at February 29, 2020).

7

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.6 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $244 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

