IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

May 06, 2022, 12:19 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 18, 2022 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

  Name of Nominee     

       Votes For          

       % For        

Votes

    Withheld      

% Withheld       

Marc A. Bibeau

202,252,584

98.68%

2,708,807

1.32%

Marcel R. Coutu

204,368,060

99.71%

593,331

0.29%

André Desmarais

195,452,713

95.36%

9,508,678

4.64%

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

192,367,528

93.86%

12,593,863

6.14%

Gary Doer

203,202,666

99.14%

1,758,725

0.86%

Susan Doniz

204,685,055

99.87%

276,336

0.13%

Claude Généreux

197,319,150

96.27%

7,642,241

3.73%

Sharon Hodgson

204,693,502

99.87%

267,889

0.13%

Sharon MacLeod

204,695,682

99.87%

265,709

0.13%

Susan J. McArthur

203,442,490

99.26%

1,518,901

0.74%

John McCallum

198,932,669

97.06%

6,028,722

2.94%

R. Jeffrey Orr

190,044,933

92.72%

14,916,458

7.28%

James O'Sullivan

203,873,857

99.47%

1,087,534

0.53%

Gregory D. Tretiak

203,239,619

99.16%

1,721,772

0.84%

Beth Wilson

204,681,180

99.86%

278,875

0.14%
About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.