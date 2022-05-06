WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 18, 2022 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Marc A. Bibeau 202,252,584 98.68% 2,708,807 1.32% Marcel R. Coutu 204,368,060 99.71% 593,331 0.29% André Desmarais 195,452,713 95.36% 9,508,678 4.64% Paul Desmarais, Jr. 192,367,528 93.86% 12,593,863 6.14% Gary Doer 203,202,666 99.14% 1,758,725 0.86% Susan Doniz 204,685,055 99.87% 276,336 0.13% Claude Généreux 197,319,150 96.27% 7,642,241 3.73% Sharon Hodgson 204,693,502 99.87% 267,889 0.13% Sharon MacLeod 204,695,682 99.87% 265,709 0.13% Susan J. McArthur 203,442,490 99.26% 1,518,901 0.74% John McCallum 198,932,669 97.06% 6,028,722 2.94% R. Jeffrey Orr 190,044,933 92.72% 14,916,458 7.28% James O'Sullivan 203,873,857 99.47% 1,087,534 0.53% Gregory D. Tretiak 203,239,619 99.16% 1,721,772 0.84% Beth Wilson 204,681,180 99.86% 278,875 0.14%

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]