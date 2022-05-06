May 06, 2022, 12:19 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 18, 2022 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.
The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Marc A. Bibeau
|
202,252,584
|
98.68%
|
2,708,807
|
1.32%
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
204,368,060
|
99.71%
|
593,331
|
0.29%
|
André Desmarais
|
195,452,713
|
95.36%
|
9,508,678
|
4.64%
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
192,367,528
|
93.86%
|
12,593,863
|
6.14%
|
Gary Doer
|
203,202,666
|
99.14%
|
1,758,725
|
0.86%
|
Susan Doniz
|
204,685,055
|
99.87%
|
276,336
|
0.13%
|
Claude Généreux
|
197,319,150
|
96.27%
|
7,642,241
|
3.73%
|
Sharon Hodgson
|
204,693,502
|
99.87%
|
267,889
|
0.13%
|
Sharon MacLeod
|
204,695,682
|
99.87%
|
265,709
|
0.13%
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
203,442,490
|
99.26%
|
1,518,901
|
0.74%
|
John McCallum
|
198,932,669
|
97.06%
|
6,028,722
|
2.94%
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
190,044,933
|
92.72%
|
14,916,458
|
7.28%
|
James O'Sullivan
|
203,873,857
|
99.47%
|
1,087,534
|
0.53%
|
Gregory D. Tretiak
|
203,239,619
|
99.16%
|
1,721,772
|
0.84%
|
Beth Wilson
|
204,681,180
|
99.86%
|
278,875
|
0.14%
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.
SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.
For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]
Share this article