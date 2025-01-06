WINNIPEG, MB, January 6, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement of $270.4 billion at December 31, 2024, up 12.6% from $240.2 billion at December 31, 2023. Total consolidated net outflows were $3 million during December 2024.

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $270.4 billion compared to $273.4 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $69 million up from net redemptions of $513 million in December 2023. Total net outflows were $3 million compared to net outflows of $517 million in December 2023.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $140.4 billion compared to $141.3 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $150 million up from net redemptions of $264 million in December 2023. Total net inflows were $188 million up from net outflows of $118 million in December 2023.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $213.3 billion compared to $217.2 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net redemptions were $81 million compared to net redemptions of $249 million in December 2023. Total net redemptions were $191 million compared to net redemptions of $399 million in December 2023.

Wealth Management Asset Management



($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management Mackenzie Investments IGM Financial

For the month ended December 31, 2024











Net flows













Mutual fund net sales 149.8

(264.5)

(114.7)



ETF net creations



183.4

183.4



Investment fund net sales 149.8

(81.1)(1)

68.7



Institutional SMA net sales



(109.7)(2)

(109.7)



Managed asset net sales 149.8

(190.8)

(41.0)



Other net flows 37.8





37.8

















Net flows 187.6

(190.8)

(3.2)

















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,224.4

743.2

1,967.6



Dealer gross inflows 1,256.4





1,256.4



Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) December 2024

November 2024

% Change

Last Month

Wealth Management











IG Wealth Management











Assets under management 123,200

125,091

(1.5 %)

Other assets under advisement 17,220

16,243

6.0 %

Assets under advisement 140,420

141,334

(0.6 %)















Asset management











Mackenzie Investments











Mutual funds 61,435

62,446

(1.6 %)

ETFs 7,258

7,139

1.7 %

Investment funds 68,693

69,585

(1.3 %)















Institutional SMA 8,375

8,536

(1.9 %)

Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,879

53,909

(1.9 %)

Total Institutional SMA 61,254

62,445

(1.9 %)















Total third party assets under management 129,947

132,030

(1.6 %)

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 83,369

85,194

(2.1 %)

Total 213,316

217,224

(1.8 %)















ETF's distributed to third parties 7,258

7,139

1.7 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products 8,204

8,389

(2.2 %)

Total ETFs 15,462

15,528

(0.4 %)















Total











Assets under management 253,147

257,121

(1.5 %)

Other assets under advisement 17,220

16,243

6.0 %

Assets under management and advisement 270,367

273,364

(1.1 %)



Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement



($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2024 Wealth Management



IG Wealth Management



Assets under management 123,288

Other assets under advisement 16,064

Assets under advisement 139,352







Asset Management



Mackenzie Investments



Mutual funds 61,656

ETFs 7,059

Investment funds 68,715

Institutional SMA 8,311

Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,939

Total Institutional SMA 61,250







Total third party assets under management 129,965

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 83,926

Total 213,891







ETFs distributed to third parties 7,059

ETFs held within IGM managed products 8,179

Total ETFs 15,238







Total



Assets under management 253,253

Other assets under advisement 16,064

Assets under management and advisement 269,317



1 Investment fund net sales exclude ($74) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $56 million in investment fund net sales through the IGWM segment. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services, and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

Discontinued operations - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction closed on November 30, 2023.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2024. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

