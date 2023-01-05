IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS Français

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $24 million during December 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $256.7 billion at November 30, 2022, and $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $249.4 billion were down 2.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $24 million compared to net inflows of $473 million in December 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $423 million compared to net sales of $254 million in December 2021. 

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $110.8 billion were down 2.5% in the month. Total net inflows were $156 million compared to net inflows of $322 million in December 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $186.6 billion were down 3.3% in the month. Total net outflows were $171 million compared to net inflows of $164 million in December 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $141 million compared to net sales of $197 million in December 2021. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended December 31, 2022

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

(248.7)

(33.2)

(281.9)

(341.9)

(623.8)

ETF net creations

-

-

-

 201.3 (1)

201.3

Investment fund net sales

(248.7)

(33.2)

(281.9)

(140.6)

(422.5)

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(30.4) (2)

(30.4)

Managed asset net sales

(248.7)

(33.2)

(281.9)

(171.0)

(452.9)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

 

(5.0)

 

(29.9)

 

(34.9) (3)











IGM Product net sales

(253.7)

(63.1)

(316.8)











Other net flows

409.8

19.4

429.3

429.3








Net flows 

156.1

(43.7)

112.5

(171.0)

(23.6) (3)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

761.0

57.3

818.3

631.6

1,449.9

Dealer gross inflows

1,106.3

363.4

1,469.7

1,469.7








Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

December

 2022

November

 2022

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

99,275

102,886

(3.5 %)

Other assets under advisement

11,541

10,804

6.8 %

Assets under advisement

110,816

113,690

(2.5 %)

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,622

4,796

(3.6 %)

Other assets under advisement

24,925

25,648

(2.8 %)

Assets under advisement

29,547

30,444

(2.9 %)

Total


Assets under management

103,897

107,682

(3.5 %)

Other assets under advisement

36,459

36,445

0.0 %

Assets under advisement

140,356

144,127

(2.6 %)




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

54,434

56,422

(3.5 %)

ETFs

5,219

5,139

1.6 %

Investment funds

59,653

61,561

(3.1 %)




Institutional SMA

6,422

6,635

(3.2 %)

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,023

48,578

(3.2 %)

Total Institutional SMA

53,445

55,213

(3.2 %)

 

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

 

113,098

 

116,774

 

(3.1 %)

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

73,514

76,131

(3.4 %)

Total

186,612

192,905

(3.3 %)




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,219

5,139

1.6 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,176

7,301

(1.7 %)

Total ETFs

12,395

12,440

(0.4 %)




Consolidated


Assets under management

216,995

224,456

(3.3 %)

Other assets under advisement

32,414

32,250

0.5 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

249,409

256,706

(2.8 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2022

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

99,208

Other assets under advisement

10,430

Assets under advisement

109,638

Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management

4,659

Other assets under advisement

24,865

          Assets under advisement

29,524

Total

Assets under management

103,867

Other assets under advisement

35,288

Assets under advisement

139,155


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

54,376

ETFs

5,045

Investment funds

59,421

 

Institutional SMA

 

6,351

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

46,879

Total Institutional SMA

53,230


Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

112,651

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

73,609

Total

186,260


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,045

ETFs held within IGM managed products

6,997

Total ETFs

12,042


Consolidated

Assets under management

216,518

Other assets under advisement

31,242

Assets under management and advisement(5)

247,760




1 

ETF net creations excludes $79.6 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2   

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3   

($34.9) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4   

Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at December 31, 2022. ($4.2 billion at November 30, 2022).

5   

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

