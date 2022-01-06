IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2021 NET FLOWS AND RECORD HIGH ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

Jan 06, 2022, 15:10 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $474 million during December 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $269.9 billion at November 30, 2021 and $240.0 billion at December 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $277.1 billion were up 2.7% in the month and up 15.5% year to date. Total net inflows of $474 million were down from $810 million in December 2020. Investment fund net sales of $254 million were down from $647 million in December 2020. Full year net inflows of $8.7 billion are a record high and up from $7.1 billion in 2020. Full year investment fund net sales of $7.0 billion are a record high and up from net sales of $3.4 billion in 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $119.6 billion were up 2.6% in the month and up 15.8% year to date. Net inflows of $322 million are a record high and up from net inflows of $229 million in December 2020. Full year net inflows of $3.7 billion are a record high and up from $795 million in 2020.

Mackenzie  – Record high assets under management of $210.3 billion were up 2.4% in the month and up 13.6% year to date. Total net inflows of $164 million were down from net inflows of $534 million in December 2020. Investment fund net sales of $197 million were down from net sales of $615 million in December 2020. Full year investment fund net sales of $5.4 billion are a record high and up from net sales of $4.2 billion in 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows
Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.


Wealth Management


Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie(2)(3)

IGM

Financial

For the month ended December 31, 2021

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

118.7

(61.5)

57.2

87.0

144.2

ETF net creations

-

-

109.8(1)

109.8

Investment fund net sales

118.7

(61.5)

57.2

196.8

254.0

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

(32.5)

(32.5)

Managed asset net sales

118.7

(61.5)

57.2

164.3

221.5

Mackenzie Investment Fund

net sales

 

4.1

 

(0.2)

 

3.9 (3)











IGM Product net sales

122.8

(61.7)

61.1











Other dealer net flows

199.4

52.9

252.6

252.6








Net flows 

322.2

(8.8)

313.7

164.3

474.13)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

993.5

56.2

1,049.7

817.3

1,867.0

Dealer gross inflows

1,169.6

477.4

1,647.0

1,647.0

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

December

 2021

November

 2021

% Change

Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

110,541

108,632

1.8 %

Other assets under advisement

9,016

7,865

14.6 %

Assets under advisement

119,557

116,497

2.6 %

IPC


Assets under management

5,629

5,566

1.1 %

Other assets under advisement

27,448

26,790

2.5 %

Assets under advisement

33,077

32,356

2.2 %

Total


Assets under management

116,170

114,198

1.7 %

Other assets under advisement

36,454

34,645

5.2 %

Assets under advisement

152,624

148,843

2.5 %




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

62,969

61,020

3.2 %

ETFs

5,393

5,263

2.5 %

Investment funds

68,362

66,283

3.1 %




Institutional SMA

7,948

7,753

2.5 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

52,805

51,450

2.6 %

Total Institutional SMA

60,753

59,203

2.6 %

 

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

 

129,115

 

125,486

 

2.9 %

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

81,228

79,932

1.6 %

Total

210,343

205,418

2.4 %




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,393

5,263

2.5 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,280

7,172

1.5 %

Total ETFs

12,673

12,435

1.9 %




Consolidated


Assets under management

245,285

239,684

2.3 %

Other assets under advisement

31,856

30,174

5.6 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

277,141

269,858

2.7 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2021

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

109,521

Other assets under advisement

7,858

Assets under advisement

117,379

IPC

Assets under management

5,594

Other assets under advisement

26,740

Assets under advisement

32,334

Total

Assets under management

115,115

Other assets under advisement

34,588

Assets under advisement

149,703


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

61,545

ETFs

5,289

Investment funds

66,834

 

Institutional SMA

 

7,950

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

51,976

Total Institutional SMA

59,926


Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

 

126,760

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

80,384

Total

207,144


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,289

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,133

Total ETFs

12,422


Consolidated

Assets under management

241,875

Other assets under advisement

30,124

Assets under management and advisement(5)

271,999


1

ETF net creations excludes $46.8 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2

 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3

$3.9 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation

4

Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.6 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at December 31, 2021. ($4.5 billion at November 30, 2021). 

5

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $277 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

Related Links

www.igmfinancial.com

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.