IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2021 NET FLOWS AND RECORD HIGH ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $474 million during December 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $269.9 billion at November 30, 2021 and $240.0 billion at December 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $277.1 billion were up 2.7% in the month and up 15.5% year to date. Total net inflows of $474 million were down from $810 million in December 2020. Investment fund net sales of $254 million were down from $647 million in December 2020. Full year net inflows of $8.7 billion are a record high and up from $7.1 billion in 2020. Full year investment fund net sales of $7.0 billion are a record high and up from net sales of $3.4 billion in 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $119.6 billion were up 2.6% in the month and up 15.8% year to date. Net inflows of $322 million are a record high and up from net inflows of $229 million in December 2020. Full year net inflows of $3.7 billion are a record high and up from $795 million in 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $210.3 billion were up 2.4% in the month and up 13.6% year to date. Total net inflows of $164 million were down from net inflows of $534 million in December 2020. Investment fund net sales of $197 million were down from net sales of $615 million in December 2020. Full year investment fund net sales of $5.4 billion are a record high and up from net sales of $4.2 billion in 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.





Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended December 31, 2021 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 118.7 (61.5) 57.2

87.0 144.2

ETF net creations - -



109.8(1) 109.8

Investment fund net sales 118.7 (61.5) 57.2

196.8 254.0

Institutional SMA net sales - -



(32.5) (32.5)

Managed asset net sales 118.7 (61.5) 57.2

164.3 221.5

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 4.1 (0.2) 3.9 (3)























IGM Product net sales 122.8 (61.7) 61.1























Other dealer net flows 199.4 52.9 252.6



252.6















Net flows 322.2 (8.8) 313.7

164.3 474.13)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 993.5 56.2 1,049.7

817.3 1,867.0

Dealer gross inflows 1,169.6 477.4 1,647.0



1,647.0

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement



($ millions) (unaudited) December 2021 November 2021 % Change Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 110,541 108,632 1.8 % Other assets under advisement 9,016 7,865 14.6 % Assets under advisement 119,557 116,497 2.6 % IPC





Assets under management 5,629 5,566 1.1 % Other assets under advisement 27,448 26,790 2.5 % Assets under advisement 33,077 32,356 2.2 % Total





Assets under management 116,170 114,198 1.7 % Other assets under advisement 36,454 34,645 5.2 % Assets under advisement 152,624 148,843 2.5 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 62,969 61,020 3.2 % ETFs 5,393 5,263 2.5 % Investment funds 68,362 66,283 3.1 %







Institutional SMA 7,948 7,753 2.5 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,805 51,450 2.6 % Total Institutional SMA 60,753 59,203 2.6 % Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 129,115 125,486 2.9 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 81,228 79,932 1.6 % Total 210,343 205,418 2.4 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,393 5,263 2.5 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,280 7,172 1.5 % Total ETFs 12,673 12,435 1.9 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 245,285 239,684 2.3 % Other assets under advisement 31,856 30,174 5.6 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 277,141 269,858 2.7 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement



($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 109,521 Other assets under advisement 7,858 Assets under advisement 117,379 IPC

Assets under management 5,594 Other assets under advisement 26,740 Assets under advisement 32,334 Total

Assets under management 115,115 Other assets under advisement 34,588 Assets under advisement 149,703



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 61,545 ETFs 5,289 Investment funds 66,834 Institutional SMA 7,950 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,976 Total Institutional SMA 59,926



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 126,760 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 80,384 Total 207,144



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,289 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,133 Total ETFs 12,422



Consolidated

Assets under management 241,875 Other assets under advisement 30,124 Assets under management and advisement(5) 271,999





1 ETF net creations excludes $46.8 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 $3.9 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.6 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at December 31, 2021. ($4.5 billion at November 30, 2021). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $277 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

