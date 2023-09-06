WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $307 million during August 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $261.7 billion at August 31, 2023, compared with $263.9 billion at July 31, 2023 and $247.2 billion at August 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $261.7 billion were down 0.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $307 million compared to net inflows of $27 million in August 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $398 million compared to net redemptions of $178 million in August 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $117.8 billion down 0.6% in the month. Total net outflows were $46 million compared to net inflows of $179 million in August 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $192.9 billion were down 1.0% in the month. Total net redemptions were $330 million compared to net redemptions of $204 million in August 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $239 million compared to net redemptions of $149 million in August 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended August 31, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (178.7) 19.1 (159.6)

(236.3) (395.9)

ETF net creations - - -

(2.5)(2) (2.5)

Investment fund net sales (178.7) 19.1 (159.6)

(238.8) (398.4)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(90.7)(3) (90.7)

Managed asset net sales (178.7) 19.1 (159.6)

(329.5) (489.1)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(15.4) (15.4)(4)























IGM Product net sales (178.7) 3.7 (175.0)























Other net flows 133.0 49.3 182.5



182.5















Net flows (45.7) 53.0 7.5

(329.5) (306.6) (4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 904.7 95.6 1,000.3

513.5 1,513.8

Dealer gross inflows 1,022.1 362.7 1,384.8



1,384.8

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) August 2023 July

2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 105,443 106,185 (0.7 %) Other assets under advisement 12,307 12,260 0.4 % Assets under advisement 117,750 118,445 (0.6 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,975 4,972 0.1 % Other assets under advisement 26,309 26,412 (0.4 %) Assets under advisement 31,284 31,384 (0.3 %) Total





Assets under management 110,418 111,157 (0.7 %) Other assets under advisement 38,609 38,664 (0.1 %) Assets under advisement 149,027 149,821 (0.5 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,065 56,714 (1.1 %) ETFs 5,182 5,216 (0.7 %) Investment funds 61,247 61,930 (1.1 %)







Institutional SMA 7,288 7,409 (1.6 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,471 48,021 (1.1 %) Total Institutional SMA 54,759 55,430 (1.2 %) Total third party assets under management 116,006 117,360 (1.2 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,869 77,490 (0.8 %) Total 192,875 194,850 (1.0 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,182 5,216 (0.7 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,724 7,736 (0.2 %) Total ETFs 12,906 12,952 (0.4 %)







Total





Assets under management 226,424 228,517 (0.9 %) Other assets under advisement 35,324 35,350 (0.1 %) Assets under management and advisement(5) 261,748 263,867 (0.8 %)

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 105,006 Other assets under advisement 12,142 Assets under advisement 117,148 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,920 Other assets under advisement 26,342 Assets under advisement 31,262 Total

Assets under management 109,926 Other assets under advisement 38,476 Assets under advisement 148,402



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,127 ETFs 5,115 Investment funds 61,242 Institutional SMA 7,300 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,788 Total Institutional SMA 55,088



Total third party assets under management 116,330 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,977 Total 193,307



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,115 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,699 Total ETFs 12,814



Total

Assets under management 226,256 Other assets under advisement 35,171 Assets under management and advisement(6) 261,427

1 Includes Investment Planning Counsel now reported as Discontinued operations. 2 ETF net creations excludes $29.0 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $3.1 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 (15.4) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at August 31, 2023. ($3.3 billion at July 31, 2023). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $262 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

