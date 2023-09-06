IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $307 million during August 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $261.7 billion at August 31, 2023, compared with $263.9 billion at July 31, 2023 and $247.2 billion at August 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $261.7 billion were down 0.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $307 million compared to net inflows of $27 million in August 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $398 million compared to net redemptions of $178 million in August 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $117.8 billion down 0.6% in the month. Total net outflows were $46 million compared to net inflows of $179 million in August 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $192.9 billion were down 1.0% in the month. Total net redemptions were $330 million compared to net redemptions of $204 million in August 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $239 million compared to net redemptions of $149 million in August 2022. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.


Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended August 31, 2023

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

(178.7)

19.1

(159.6)

(236.3)

(395.9)

ETF net creations

-

-

-

(2.5)(2)

(2.5)

Investment fund net sales

(178.7)

19.1

(159.6)

(238.8)

(398.4)

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(90.7)(3)

(90.7)

Managed asset net sales

(178.7)

19.1

(159.6)

(329.5)

(489.1)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

 

(15.4)

 

(15.4)(4)











IGM Product net sales

(178.7)

3.7

(175.0)











Other net flows

133.0

49.3

182.5

182.5








Net flows 

(45.7)

53.0

7.5

(329.5)

(306.6) (4)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

904.7

95.6

1,000.3

513.5

1,513.8

Dealer gross inflows

1,022.1

362.7

1,384.8

1,384.8

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

 

($ millions) (unaudited)

August  

 2023  

July   
 2023   

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

105,443

106,185

(0.7 %)

Other assets under advisement

12,307

12,260

0.4 %

Assets under advisement

117,750

118,445

(0.6 %)

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,975

4,972

0.1 %

Other assets under advisement

26,309

26,412

(0.4 %)

Assets under advisement

31,284

31,384

(0.3 %)

Total


Assets under management

110,418

111,157

(0.7 %)

Other assets under advisement

38,609

38,664

(0.1 %)

Assets under advisement

149,027

149,821

(0.5 %)




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

56,065

56,714

(1.1 %)

ETFs

5,182

5,216

(0.7 %)

Investment funds

61,247

61,930

(1.1 %)




Institutional SMA

7,288

7,409

(1.6 %)

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,471

48,021

(1.1 %)

Total Institutional SMA

54,759

55,430

(1.2 %)

 

Total third party assets under management

 

116,006

 

117,360

 

(1.2 %)

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

76,869

77,490

(0.8 %)

Total

192,875

194,850

(1.0 %)




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,182

5,216

(0.7 %)

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,724

7,736

(0.2 %)

Total ETFs

12,906

12,952

(0.4 %)




Total


Assets under management

226,424

228,517

(0.9 %)

Other assets under advisement

35,324

35,350

(0.1 %)

Assets under management and advisement(5)

261,748

263,867

(0.8 %)

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2023

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

105,006

Other assets under advisement

12,142

Assets under advisement

117,148

Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management

4,920

Other assets under advisement

26,342

          Assets under advisement

31,262

Total

Assets under management

109,926

Other assets under advisement

38,476

Assets under advisement

148,402


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

56,127

ETFs

5,115

Investment funds

61,242

 

Institutional SMA

 

7,300

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,788

Total Institutional SMA

55,088


 

Total third party assets under management

 

116,330

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

76,977

Total

193,307


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,115

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,699

Total ETFs

12,814


Total

Assets under management

226,256

Other assets under advisement

35,171

Assets under management and advisement(6)

261,427

 

   

1  

Includes Investment Planning Counsel now reported as Discontinued operations.

2  

ETF net creations excludes $29.0 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $3.1 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment.

3  

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

4  

(15.4) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 

5  

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at August 31, 2023. ($3.3 billion at July 31, 2023).

6  

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.
Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $262  billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.