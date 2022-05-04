WINNIPEG, MB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $112 million during April 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $257.4 billion at April 30, 2022, compared with $268.3 billion at March 31, 2022, and $253.1 billion at April 30, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

APRIL HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $257.4 billion were down 4.1% in the month. Total net outflows were $112 million compared to net inflows of $687 million in April 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $85 million compared to net sales of $523 million in April 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $111.6 billion were down 4.0% in the month. Total net inflows were $42 million compared to net inflows of $130 million in April 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $197.1 billion were down 4.1% in the month. Total net outflows were $61 million compared to net inflows of $552 million in April 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $49 million compared to net sales of $545 million in April 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.





Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended April 30, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (12.2) (23.5) (35.7)

(90.6) (126.3)

ETF net creations - - -

41.2(1) 41.2

Investment fund net sales (12.2) (23.5) (35.7)

(49.4) (85.1)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(11.9) (11.9)

Managed asset net sales (12.2) (23.5) (35.7)

(61.3) (97.0)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales 0.8 (1.0) (0.2)(2)























IGM Product net sales (11.4) (24.5) (35.9)























Other dealer net flows 53.0 (67.7) (14.6)



(14.6)















Net flows 41.6 (92.2) (50.5)

(61.3) (111.6)(4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 852.1 56.1 908.2

634.7 1,542.9

Dealer gross inflows 969.7 286.4 1,256.1



1,256.1

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) April 2022 March 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 102,793 107,187 (4.1%) Other assets under advisement 8,841 9,094 (2.8%) Assets under advisement 111,634 116,281 (4.0%) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 5,018 5,201 (3.5%) Other assets under advisement 25,454 26,533 (4.1%) Assets under advisement 30,472 31,734 (4.0%) Total





Assets under management 107,811 112,388 (4.1%) Other assets under advisement 34,285 35,617 (3.7%) Assets under advisement 142,096 148,005 (4.0%)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 57,619 60,291 (4.4%) ETFs 5,777 5,848 (1.2%) Investment funds 63,396 66,139 (4.1%)







Institutional SMA 6,806 7,090 (4.0%) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 49,338 51,502 (4.2%) Total Institutional SMA 56,144 58,592 (4.2%) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 119,540 124,731 (4.2%) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 77,574 80,814 (4.0%) Total 197,114 205,545 (4.1%)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,777 5,848 (1.2%) ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,787 7,059 (3.9%) Total ETFs 12,564 12,907 (2.7%)







Consolidated





Assets under management 227,351 237,119 (4.1%) Other assets under advisement 30,063 31,209 (3.7%) Assets under management and advisement(4) 257,414 268,328 (4.1%)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 105,546 Other assets under advisement 9,012 Assets under advisement 114,558 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 5,152 Other assets under advisement 25,951 Assets under advisement 31,103 Total

Assets under management 110,698 Other assets under advisement 34,953 Assets under advisement 145,651



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 59,350 ETFs 5,896 Investment funds 65,246 Institutional SMA 6,948 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 50,420 Total Institutional SMA 57,368



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 122,614 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,284 Total 201,898



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,896 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,936 Total ETFs 12,832



Consolidated

Assets under management 233,312 Other assets under advisement 30,637 Assets under management and advisement(5) 263,949





1 ETF net creations excludes $126.7 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($0.2) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at April 30, 2022. ($4.4 billion at March 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

