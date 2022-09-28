Donations are in addition to Power Corporation of Canada's multi-year commitment to support Canadian Red Cross disaster relief efforts

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) and Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) announced that they will contribute up to $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support critical relief efforts for communities across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec impacted by Hurricane Fiona. Together, IGM and Great-West Lifeco will contribute $50,000 to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal and will match employee giving up to an additional $50,000. This amount is in addition to both parent company Power Corporation of Canada and Canada Life's existing commitments to the Canadian Red Cross Disaster Response Alliance.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona," said James O'Sullivan, President & CEO, IGM Financial. "IGM has deep connections to the region, from the clients we serve to family, colleagues and friends who reside in the impacted areas. We are proud to be working alongside the Canadian Red Cross to ensure that communities are getting the urgent support required to begin recovering from the storm."

"We are deeply saddened by the pain, and damage caused by Hurricane Fiona – locally in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, and to the many Canadians watching events unfold," said Paul Mahon, President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco. "We hope that our contribution will help support recovery in the impacted regions and provide some hope to all those who have suffered so much over the last few days."

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management and advisement at August 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial Inc. is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 33 million customer relationships across these regions. Great- West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Contact Information: IGM Financial, Nini Krishnappa, VP, Corporate Communications & Community Engagement, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Canada Life, Elizabeth Kulyk, AVP, Media and Public Affairs, 204-391-8515, [email protected]