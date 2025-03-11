Global technology leaders will converge in Miami to explore the latest advancements in endpoint security, AI-powered digital workspaces, healthcare innovation, and zero trust strategies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- IGEL, a leader in end-user computing and the provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, has unveiled an expanded agenda for IGEL Now & Next 2025, the world's largest end-user computing (EUC) event. The four-day conference, taking place from March 24-27 at Miami's iconic Fontainebleau, will feature exclusive insights from industry visionaries, cutting-edge technical sessions, and groundbreaking discussions on cybersecurity, digital workspaces, and the future of endpoint computing.

IGEL Now & Next 2025: The Premier Global Event Defining the Future of Secure Digital Workspaces

"IGEL Now & Next 2025 is not just a conference—it's a movement redefining the future of endpoint computing and cybersecurity," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "This event brings together the brightest minds in technology to tackle today's biggest challenges, from zero-trust security to the next evolution of digital workspaces. We are thrilled to welcome global leaders, customers, and partners to an experience that will inspire innovation and action."

IGEL Now & Next 2025 will feature an all-star lineup of industry pioneers, cybersecurity strategists, and digital transformation leaders, including:

Exploring the Future of Endpoint Computing & Cybersecurity

Attendees will experience an action-packed agenda covering the latest innovations and strategies in endpoint security, EUC, and digital transformation through visionary keynotes featuring leaders from IGEL, Microsoft, Gartner, and AWS who will discuss the future of EUC, cybersecurity, and digital workspaces.

A highlight of the IGEL Now & Next 2025 cybersecurity track will be a high-impact panel that will debunk zero trust myths, share best practices for data protection, and inform attendees about IGEL's role in accelerating the adoption of zero trust, moderated by John Walsh, IGEL Field CTO for Critical Sectors and featuring esteemed panelists Travis Rosiek – CTO of Rubrik & former NSA Lead on the 2025 Cloud Commission; Donald Heckman – Former Principle Director DoD CIO & NSA Architecture Lead; Henry Dreifus – Identity & secure transactions expert; Ed Wilson – Former General Counsel, U.S. Treasury; and, Scott Montgomery – VP of U.S. Federal, Island Secure Browser.

The cybersecurity track will also include Technology Deep Dives & Hands-On Training on IGEL OS 12, zero trust, and new approaches and paradigms for endpoint business continuity and disaster recovery through expert-led technical sessions.

Unlocking the Key to Healthcare Innovation

IGEL Now & Next 2025 will include a healthcare innovation track featuring breakout discussions covering IGEL's strategic roadmap for new features and integrations. Participants can also expect to learn about IGEL OS Business Continuity in Healthcare, including various options and real-world examples.

Additionally, there will be technical deep dives into specific areas, such as workflows and configurations with IGEL and Imprivata, and IGEL Advanced Device Redirection, which addresses device redirection challenges for IGEL and AVD. The sessions will also explore IGEL Business Continuity Options, including IGEL Business Continuity USB Boot and IGEL Business Continuity Dual Boot.

Finally, an informative Healthcare Panel Discussion featuring Healthcare CxOs, including Georgina Charlton, Associate Director of Delivery, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and Aaron Miri, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health, among others, discussing current trends, industry challenges, and strategies for the future, including the impacts of HIPAA 2.0 on organizations, the new technologies available, and how IGEL can assist in navigating these changes.

Sponsors for IGEL Now & Next 2025 include HP, Lenovo, Omnissa, AWS, Island, LG, Microsoft, Cherry, ControlUp, Nerdio, Nutanix, Vasion, Workspot, Zscaler, Alludo, Apporto, eG Innovations, Liquidware, LoginVSI, UltrArmor, SentryBay, Arrow, Carahsoft, and Ingram Micro.

Delivering an Unforgettable Attendee Experience

Now & Next attendees can keep the energy going with an exclusive party at Miami's world-famous LIV Nightclub, featuring entertainment by a Grammy-winning superstar, a live DJ spinning incredible tracks, and unparalleled networking and entertainment.

Join the Future of Endpoint Computing at IGEL Now & Next 2025

IT and EUC enthusiasts can secure access with the exclusive code NNTechVIP—but space is limited, and passes are first-come, first-served. Don't miss exclusive first access to major product unveilings, executive insights, and industry-shaping announcements. Hurry! Once spots are filled, registration will close.

Exclusive VIP Experience for Media & Analysts

IGEL is offering accredited media and industry analysts a VIP experience with priority access to the latest innovations. VIP perks include:

Exclusive briefings with IGEL executives and industry leaders

with IGEL executives and industry leaders Priority seating for keynotes and special sessions

for keynotes and special sessions Private networking opportunities

To secure a Media VIP pass, contact [email protected]. Availability is limited. View the full agenda and register here.

