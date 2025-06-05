iGan Partners Leads Seed+ Financing for Cosm Medical to Advance Personalized Gynecological Devices

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - iGan Partners is pleased to announce that it has led the first close of a Seed+ financing round for Cosm Medical, a medical device company modernizing pelvic health through personalized gynecological care. The round included new investor Spring Impact Capital and several angels, and will support Cosm's U.S. expansion, clinical validation, and commercial growth.

Advancing Pelvic Health with Personalized Devices for Precision Care

Cosm's flagship platform, GynethoticsTM, combines medical imaging, AI-driven design software, and 3D printing to create custom vaginal devices – starting with pessaries – tailored to each patient's unique anatomy and needs. The solution addresses a widespread but underserved women's health issue: pelvic floor disorders, which affect up to half of all women in their lifetime.

"Cosm is modernizing a long-overlooked space in women's health through a personalized, data-driven platform grounded in precision care," said Sam Ifergan, Founding Partner at iGan Partners. "We're excited to support their mission to improve outcomes and quality of life for millions of women."

"At Cosm, we're not just building a product—we're redefining an entire category of women's health. Our Gynethotics™ platform is more than just technology; it's a commitment to precision, personalization, and dignity in care. With the support of iGan Partners and our investors, we're accelerating a future where women are no longer underserved – where every solution is tailored, and true innovation means changing lives. This is just the beginning." – Derek Sham, Founder & CEO of Cosm Medical.

"We were impressed with Derek's experience in commercializing medical devices, as well as COSM's extraordinary team, depth of intellectual property and thoughtfulness of the go-to-market strategy, said Olivia Hornby, Managing Partner at Spring Impact Capital. "As impact investors, we were excited by COSM's mission of building customized and data centric Gynethotics solutions – providing better care for the huge percentage of women who suffer from pelvic floor disorders.

GynethoticsTM pessaries are approved for sale in both Canada and the U.S., and Cosm is actively expanding its presence across North America. The company is also building its clinical dataset and advancing its product pipeline to support new applications beyond pessary support, including postpartum and post-surgical recovery.

About Cosm Medical

Cosm Medical is a medical device company developing a hardware and software platform to personalize the treatment of pelvic floor disorders (PFDs), such as incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Its first product, GynethoticsTM, is a made-to-measure gynecological prosthetics platform that combines imaging, AI, and 3D printing to improve pessary performance, enhance patient comfort, and reduce complications. Cosm is redefining care for a long-overlooked area of women's health through precision medicine and digital innovation. Learn more at https://www.cosm.care/

About iGan Partners

iGan Partners is a North American venture capital firm focused on investing in emerging leaders in medical technology and digital health. We partner with founders building transformative solutions to improve patient outcomes, reduce system inefficiencies, and enable the future of data-driven care. iGan provides capital and strategic support to early commercial-stage companies across MedTech, digital health, diagnostics, and health IT. Our team brings deep sector expertise, a strong cross-border network, and a track record of scaling healthcare ventures from early growth to successful exit. Learn more at https://iganpartners.com/

