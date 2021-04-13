Firm also announces private equity commitment to Northleaf Capital Opportunities Fund

WINNIPEG, MB, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) today announced the introduction of a private investment mandate in the iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool, which aims to provide enhanced diversification through exposure to investments in privately held companies.

The firm also announced a corresponding private equity commitment into the Northleaf Capital Opportunities Fund to facilitate this investment. This further strengthens IG's ability to provide clients with access to the private markets space, which includes private credit commitments through Northleaf Capital Partners, Sagard Credit Partners and PIMCO.

"We're committed to making the iProfile Private Portfolios an ideal investment option for our mass affluent and high-net-worth clients," said Jon Kilfoyle, Senior Vice-President, IG Investments. "We believe today's private equity announcement will deliver enhanced value through increased diversification opportunities."

The iProfile Private Portfolios are managed solutions that provide individuals with the same institutional wealth management and diversification opportunities as large pools of capital, such as pension funds. They are designed to achieve diversification among different asset classes and management styles. The Portfolios are suitable for different investors based on their individual investment objective, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

Earlier this month, IG launched discretionary model portfolios in the iProfile Private Portfolios, which offer access to leading global sub-advisors, unique investment opportunities and a range of models that are professionally maintained and monitored. The discretionary model portfolios integrate the existing iProfile Private Pools as well as exposures to active allocation, alternatives, passive ETFs, low volatility and private assets.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has nearly $107 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $248 billion in total assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of iProfile Managed Asset Program. Read the prospectus and speak to an IG Consultant before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An asset allocation service, iProfile is a managed asset program for clients with a minimum of $250,000 invested in the iProfile program.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Ellison, IGM Financial, 647-983-4963, [email protected]