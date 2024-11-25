IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - October 2024

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.189 trillion at the end of October, up by $3.3 billion or 0.2 per cent since September. Mutual fund net sales were $3.6 billion in October.

ETF assets totalled $486.8 billion at the end of October, up by $8.3 billion or 1.7 per cent since September. ETF net sales were $8.2 billion in October.

October insights

Mutual fund assets increased for the sixth consecutive month with growth driven almost entirely by new sales.

Bond funds represented the vast majority of mutual fund sales, most of which were global and high-yield fixed income funds. In Canadian fixed income investments, approximately half were short-term bond funds.

As with mutual funds, ETF asset growth was driven primarily by new sales. Equities led ETF sales.

October ETF sales were the second highest this year and the third highest ever.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Oct 2024 Sep 2024 Oct 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (224) (1,192) (7,809) (22,684) (44,957) Equity (29) (631) (3,215) 641 (19,210) Bond 3,142 2,335 (1,565) 21,842 6,100 Specialty 679 396 199 6,228 2,973 Total long-term funds 3,568 907 (12,391) 6,026 (55,093) Total money market funds 62 (119) 975 2,163 12,653 Total 3,630 789 (11,416) 8,189 (42,440)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Oct 2024 Sep 2024 Oct 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 979.1 981.4 848.8 904.3 Equity 843.6 840.1 658.1 714.4 Bond 275.6 274.7 228.9 242.3 Specialty 35.8 34.9 25.8 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,134.1 2,131.2 1,761.7 1,888.0 Total money market funds 54.9 54.5 48.8 50.7 Total 2,189.0 2,185.7 1,810.5 1,938.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Oct 2024 Sep 2024 Oct 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 591 372 100 4,268 1,391 Equity 4,426 2,666 558 29,899 7,662 Bond 2,736 1,490 1,404 17,585 9,525 Specialty 327 283 102 1,891 1,167 Total long-term funds 8,080 4,811 2,163 53,642 19,745 Total money market funds 87 698 687 1,648 8,848 Total 8,167 5,509 2,850 55,291 28,593

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Oct 2024 Sep 2024 Oct 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 21.6 21.0 13.5 15.1 Equity 304.9 299.6 207.7 232.5 Bond 113.2 112.0 86.3 94.6 Specialty 19.9 18.9 12.2 14.4 Total long-term funds 459.6 451.5 319.8 356.7 Total money market funds 27.2 27.0 25.2 25.3 Total 486.8 478.5 345.0 382.0

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

