TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.808 trillion at the end of October. Assets decreased by $28.3 billion or 1.5 per cent since September. Mutual fund net redemptions were $12.5 billion in October.

ETF assets totalled $345.3 billion at the end of October, down by $1.2 billion or 0.3 per cent from September 2023. ETF net sales were $2.9 billion in October.

October insights

Year to date, mutual fund assets decreased by 0.1 per cent or $1.8 billion , while ETF assets increased by 10.1 per cent or $31.6 billion .

, while ETF assets increased by 10.1 per cent or . October was the eighth consecutive month of mutual fund net redemptions. Outflows for the month amounted to 0.7 per cent of September's total assets. Despite overall net redemptions, 30 per cent of all mutual funds had positive net sales.

Every major ETF asset class generated positive net sales. Of the asset classes, bond funds accounted for the largest inflows at 49.5 per cent.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Oct 2023 Sep 2023 Oct 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds









Balanced (8,565) (6,187) (5,660) (45,754) (19,964) Equity (4,142) (2,197) (1,968) (19,886) (2,377) Bond (1,028) (890) (1,662) 6,628 (10,512) Specialty 199 133 (2) 2,971 1,213 Total long-term funds (13,537) (9,142) (9,291) (56,042) (31,640) Total money market funds 997 1,572 1,189 12,815 4,832 Total (12,540) (7,570) (8,102) (43,226) (26,807)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Oct 2023 Sep 2023 Oct 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds







Balanced 845.5 861.1 876.5 880.6 Equity 659.4 672.4 643.8 649.6 Bond 228.3 229.5 221.9 222.7 Specialty 25.5 25.4 22.0 22.2 Total long-term funds 1,758.8 1,788.4 1,764.1 1,775.1 Total money market funds 48.9 47.6 32.0 34.5 Total 1,807.7 1,836.0 1,796.2 1,809.6

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Oct 2023 Sep 2023 Oct 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds









Balanced 100 188 35 1,391 1,487 Equity 551 334 894 7,847 10,508 Bond 1,410 1,040 746 9,537 4,434 Specialty 102 18 178 1,164 1,257 Total long-term funds 2,163 1,581 1,853 19,940 17,685 Total money market funds 687 1,297 1,501 8,848 6,537 Total 2,850 2,878 3,354 28,788 24,222

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Oct 2023 Sep 2023 Oct 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds







Balanced 13.5 13.6 11.8 12.0 Equity 208.0 211.6 190.4 194.9 Bond 86.3 85.4 74.9 80.4 Specialty 12.2 11.5 10.5 10.2 Total long-term funds 320.1 322.1 287.6 297.5 Total money market funds 25.2 24.4 12.9 16.3 Total 345.3 346.5 300.5 313.7

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

