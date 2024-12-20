Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.268 trillion at the end of November, up by $78.8 billion or 3.6 per cent since October. Mutual fund net sales were $4.6 billion in November.

ETF assets totalled $515.5 billion at the end of November, up by $28.4 billion or 5.8 per cent since October. ETF net sales were $9.0 billion in November.

November insights

The growth in mutual fund and ETF assets was the largest single-month increase so far in 2024.

ETF assets crossed the $500 billion mark for the first time.

mark for the first time. November recorded the second-largest mutual fund monthly net sales in history with all major asset classes generating inflows.

ETF net sales set a new record for the first 11 months of the year, surpassing the previous high established in 2021 during the post-Covid recovery period.

Asset class Nov 2024 Oct 2024 Nov 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 493 (223) (6,512) (22,191) (51,469) Equity 678 (103) (2,583) 1,245 (21,793) Bond 1,984 3,125 (491) 23,809 5,609 Specialty 733 644 389 6,926 3,362 Total long-term funds 3,889 3,443 (9,197) 9,789 (64,290) Total money market funds 685 62 1,124 2,848 13,777 Total 4,574 3,505 (8,073) 12,637 (50,513)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Nov 2024 Oct 2024 Nov 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,011.2 979.1 885.0 904.3 Equity 882.5 843.5 698.0 714.4 Bond 281.0 275.6 235.7 242.3 Specialty 37.2 35.8 26.8 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,211.9 2,134.0 1,845.5 1,888.0 Total money market funds 55.8 54.9 49.9 50.7 Total 2,267.7 2,188.9 1,895.4 1,938.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Nov 2024 Oct 2024 Nov 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 563 591 196 4,831 1,587 Equity 6,571 4,466 2,713 36,509 10,375 Bond 979 2,952 582 18,779 10,107 Specialty 446 327 1,003 2,336 2,169 Total long-term funds 8,558 8,335 4,493 62,456 24,238 Total money market funds 461 87 452 2,110 9,299 Total 9,019 8,422 4,945 64,565 33,537

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Nov 2024 Oct 2024 Nov 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 23.1 21.6 14.5 15.1 Equity 325.8 304.9 224.7 232.5 Bond 115.7 113.5 90.4 94.6 Specialty 23.1 19.9 13.7 14.4 Total long-term funds 487.8 459.9 343.3 356.7 Total money market funds 27.7 27.2 25.6 25.3 Total 515.5 487.1 368.8 382.0

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals. IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current. © The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission. * Important information about investment fund data 1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. 2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. 3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. 4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. 5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

