IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - November 2024

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Dec 20, 2024

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.268 trillion at the end of November, up by $78.8 billion or 3.6 per cent since October. Mutual fund net sales were $4.6 billion in November.

ETF assets totalled $515.5 billion at the end of November, up by $28.4 billion or 5.8 per cent since October. ETF net sales were $9.0 billion in November.

November insights

  • The growth in mutual fund and ETF assets was the largest single-month increase so far in 2024.
  • ETF assets crossed the $500 billion mark for the first time.
  • November recorded the second-largest mutual fund monthly net sales in history with all major asset classes generating inflows.
  • ETF net sales set a new record for the first 11 months of the year, surpassing the previous high established in 2021 during the post-Covid recovery period.

Asset class

Nov 2024

Oct 2024

Nov 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Long-term funds




     Balanced

493

(223)

(6,512)

(22,191)

(51,469)

     Equity

678

(103)

(2,583)

1,245

(21,793)

     Bond

1,984

3,125

(491)

23,809

5,609

 Specialty

733

644

389

6,926

3,362

Total long-term funds

3,889

3,443

(9,197)

9,789

(64,290)

Total money market funds

685

62

1,124

2,848

13,777

Total

4,574

3,505

(8,073)

12,637

(50,513)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Nov 2024

Oct 2024

Nov 2023

Dec 2023

Long-term funds



     Balanced

1,011.2

979.1

885.0

904.3

     Equity

882.5

843.5

698.0

714.4

     Bond

281.0

275.6

235.7

242.3

     Specialty

37.2

35.8

26.8

27.0

Total long-term funds

2,211.9

2,134.0

1,845.5

1,888.0

Total money market funds

55.8

54.9

49.9

50.7

Total

2,267.7

2,188.9

1,895.4

1,938.7

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Nov 2024

Oct 2024

Nov 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Long-term funds




     Balanced

563

591

196

4,831

1,587

     Equity

6,571

4,466

2,713

36,509

10,375

     Bond

979

2,952

582

18,779

10,107

 Specialty

446

327

1,003

2,336

2,169

Total long-term funds

8,558

8,335

4,493

62,456

24,238

Total money market funds

461

87

452

2,110

9,299

Total

9,019

8,422

4,945

64,565

33,537

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Nov 2024

Oct 2024

Nov 2023

Dec 2023

Long-term funds



     Balanced

23.1

21.6

14.5

15.1

     Equity

325.8

304.9

224.7

232.5

     Bond

115.7

113.5

90.4

94.6

     Specialty

23.1

19.9

13.7

14.4

Total long-term funds

487.8

459.9

343.3

356.7

Total money market funds

27.7

27.2

25.6

25.3

Total

515.5

487.1

368.8

382.0

*   See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

1.

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

2.

Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

3.

The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

4.

Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

5.

ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

For more information, please contact: Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

