TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.073 trillion at the end of June, up by $14.2 billion or 0.7 per cent since May. Mutual fund net redemptions were $1.9 billion in June.

ETF assets totalled $440.5 billion at the end of June, up by $11.3 billion or 2.6 per cent since May. ETF net sales were $10.1 billion in June.

June insights

In the first six months of 2024, mutual fund assets grew by $133.9 billion or 6.9 per cent.

Mutual funds experienced positive flows across money market, bond, and specialty categories. Notably, money market mutual funds saw their largest inflows since March 2020, with 72 per cent of all money market funds reporting positive inflows.

ETF sales were at an all-time high, with positive sales in every asset category.

Bond funds accounted for over half of ETF net sales, marking the strongest sales month on record for this asset category.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (4,045) (3,334) (4,421) (18,955) (21,680) Equity (2,614) (881) (2,339) (1,606) (9,584) Bond 1,197 1,346 795 10,107 8,604 Specialty 473 623 264 3,783 2,014 Total long-term funds (4,990) (2,246) (5,702) (6,672) (20,646) Total money market funds 3,070 464 1,524 3,594 7,882 Total (1,920) (1,782) (4,178) (3,078) (12,764)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 936.8 934.3 898.1 904.4 Equity 792.5 787.8 693.9 714.4 Bond 255.4 252.3 235.0 242.3 Specialty 32.6 31.7 24.6 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,017.3 2,006.2 1,851.7 1,888.1 Total money market funds 55.8 52.7 43.0 51.0 Total 2,073.1 2,058.8 1,894.7 1,939.1

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 399 243 151 2,283 829 Equity 2,820 2,788 1,054 18,992 5,559 Bond 5,349 1,294 1,178 10,608 5,459 Specialty 387 14 438 49 1,289 Total long-term funds 8,956 4,339 2,820 31,931 13,135 Total money market funds 1,114 86 646 647 5,059 Total 10,070 4,425 3,467 32,579 18,194

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 18.5 18.0 13.6 15.1 Equity 274.6 270.5 215.3 232.5 Bond 104.4 98.4 85.9 94.6 Specialty 17.0 17.3 12.2 14.4 Total long-term funds 414.4 404.2 326.9 356.6 Total money market funds 26.1 25.0 21.2 25.3 Total 440.5 429.2 348.1 382.0



IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.



Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting



The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds



Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.



ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

