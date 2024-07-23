Jul 23, 2024, 06:30 ET
Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales
TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2024.
Mutual fund assets totalled $2.073 trillion at the end of June, up by $14.2 billion or 0.7 per cent since May. Mutual fund net redemptions were $1.9 billion in June.
ETF assets totalled $440.5 billion at the end of June, up by $11.3 billion or 2.6 per cent since May. ETF net sales were $10.1 billion in June.
June insights
- In the first six months of 2024, mutual fund assets grew by $133.9 billion or 6.9 per cent.
- Mutual funds experienced positive flows across money market, bond, and specialty categories. Notably, money market mutual funds saw their largest inflows since March 2020, with 72 per cent of all money market funds reporting positive inflows.
- ETF sales were at an all-time high, with positive sales in every asset category.
- Bond funds accounted for over half of ETF net sales, marking the strongest sales month on record for this asset category.
Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*
|
Asset class
|
Jun 2024
|
May 2024
|
Jun 2023
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
(4,045)
|
(3,334)
|
(4,421)
|
(18,955)
|
(21,680)
|
Equity
|
(2,614)
|
(881)
|
(2,339)
|
(1,606)
|
(9,584)
|
Bond
|
1,197
|
1,346
|
795
|
10,107
|
8,604
|
Specialty
|
473
|
623
|
264
|
3,783
|
2,014
|
Total long-term funds
|
(4,990)
|
(2,246)
|
(5,702)
|
(6,672)
|
(20,646)
|
Total money market funds
|
3,070
|
464
|
1,524
|
3,594
|
7,882
|
Total
|
(1,920)
|
(1,782)
|
(4,178)
|
(3,078)
|
(12,764)
Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*
|
Asset class
|
Jun 2024
|
May 2024
|
Jun 2023
|
Dec 2023
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
936.8
|
934.3
|
898.1
|
904.4
|
Equity
|
792.5
|
787.8
|
693.9
|
714.4
|
Bond
|
255.4
|
252.3
|
235.0
|
242.3
|
Specialty
|
32.6
|
31.7
|
24.6
|
27.0
|
Total long-term funds
|
2,017.3
|
2,006.2
|
1,851.7
|
1,888.1
|
Total money market funds
|
55.8
|
52.7
|
43.0
|
51.0
|
Total
|
2,073.1
|
2,058.8
|
1,894.7
|
1,939.1
* See below for important information about this data.
ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*
|
Asset class
|
Jun 2024
|
May 2024
|
Jun 2023
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
399
|
243
|
151
|
2,283
|
829
|
Equity
|
2,820
|
2,788
|
1,054
|
18,992
|
5,559
|
Bond
|
5,349
|
1,294
|
1,178
|
10,608
|
5,459
|
Specialty
|
387
|
14
|
438
|
49
|
1,289
|
Total long-term funds
|
8,956
|
4,339
|
2,820
|
31,931
|
13,135
|
Total money market funds
|
1,114
|
86
|
646
|
647
|
5,059
|
Total
|
10,070
|
4,425
|
3,467
|
32,579
|
18,194
ETF net assets ($ billions)*
|
Asset class
|
Jun 2024
|
May 2024
|
Jun 2023
|
Dec 2023
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
18.5
|
18.0
|
13.6
|
15.1
|
Equity
|
274.6
|
270.5
|
215.3
|
232.5
|
Bond
|
104.4
|
98.4
|
85.9
|
94.6
|
Specialty
|
17.0
|
17.3
|
12.2
|
14.4
|
Total long-term funds
|
414.4
|
404.2
|
326.9
|
356.6
|
Total money market funds
|
26.1
|
25.0
|
21.2
|
25.3
|
Total
|
440.5
|
429.2
|
348.1
|
382.0
|
* See below for important information about data.
|
IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.
|
IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
|
© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.
|
* Important information about investment fund data
|
