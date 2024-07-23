IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - June 2024 Français

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.073 trillion at the end of June, up by $14.2 billion or 0.7 per cent since May. Mutual fund net redemptions were $1.9 billion in June.

ETF assets totalled $440.5 billion at the end of June, up by $11.3 billion or 2.6 per cent since May. ETF net sales were $10.1 billion in June.

June insights

  • In the first six months of 2024, mutual fund assets grew by $133.9 billion or 6.9 per cent.
  • Mutual funds experienced positive flows across money market, bond, and specialty categories. Notably, money market mutual funds saw their largest inflows since March 2020, with 72 per cent of all money market funds reporting positive inflows.
  • ETF sales were at an all-time high, with positive sales in every asset category.
  • Bond funds accounted for over half of ETF net sales, marking the strongest sales month on record for this asset category.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Jun 2024

May 2024

Jun 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Long-term funds




     Balanced

(4,045)

(3,334)

(4,421)

(18,955)

(21,680)

     Equity

(2,614)

(881)

(2,339)

(1,606)

(9,584)

     Bond

1,197

1,346

795

10,107

8,604

 Specialty

473

623

264

3,783

2,014

Total long-term funds

(4,990)

(2,246)

(5,702)

(6,672)

(20,646)

Total money market funds

3,070

464

1,524

3,594

7,882

Total

(1,920)

(1,782)

(4,178)

(3,078)

(12,764)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Jun 2024

May 2024

Jun 2023

Dec 2023

Long-term funds



     Balanced

936.8

934.3

898.1

904.4

     Equity

792.5

787.8

693.9

714.4

     Bond

255.4

252.3

235.0

242.3

     Specialty

32.6

31.7

24.6

27.0

Total long-term funds

2,017.3

2,006.2

1,851.7

1,888.1

Total money market funds

55.8

52.7

43.0

51.0

Total

2,073.1

2,058.8

1,894.7

1,939.1

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Jun 2024

May 2024

Jun 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Long-term funds




     Balanced

399

243

151

2,283

829

     Equity

2,820

2,788

1,054

18,992

5,559

     Bond

5,349

1,294

1,178

10,608

5,459

 Specialty

387

14

438

49

1,289

Total long-term funds

8,956

4,339

2,820

31,931

13,135

Total money market funds

1,114

86

646

647

5,059

Total

10,070

4,425

3,467

32,579

18,194

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Jun 2024

May 2024

Jun 2023

Dec 2023

Long-term funds



     Balanced

18.5

18.0

13.6

15.1

     Equity

274.6

270.5

215.3

232.5

     Bond

104.4

98.4

85.9

94.6

     Specialty

17.0

17.3

12.2

14.4

Total long-term funds

414.4

404.2

326.9

356.6

Total money market funds

26.1

25.0

21.2

25.3

Total

440.5

429.2

348.1

382.0

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting

  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

 

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

SOURCE The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

For more information: Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

