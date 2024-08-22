IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - July 2024

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.137 trillion at the end of July, up by $65.2 billion or 3.1 per cent since June. Mutual fund net sales were $5.2 billion in July.

ETF assets totalled $458.1 billion at the end of July, up by $17.9 billion or 4.1 per cent since June. ETF net sales were $5.0 billion in July.

July insights

Mutual fund assets reached an all-time high in July, surpassing the previous record set in December 2021 .

. Mutual fund sales saw their largest single-month inflows since February 2022 .

. Bond funds accounted for the majority of net sales, while equity, specialty, and money-market asset categories also experienced positive inflows.

Equity funds made up close to half of ETF net sales, while all other major asset categories had positive inflows.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jul 2024 Jun 2024 Jul 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (1,025) (4,048) (4,571) (19,983) (26,251) Equity 2,088 (2,614) (1,848) 482 (11,432) Bond 3,307 1,188 414 13,405 9,017 Specialty 800 473 262 4,583 2,276 Total long-term funds 5,169 (5,002) (5,744) (1,514) (26,390) Total money market funds 31 2,487 958 2,614 8,840 Total 5,200 (2,515) (4,786) 1,100 (17,550)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jul 2024 Jun 2024 Jul 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 962.9 936.2 902.6 904.4 Equity 821.5 792.5 707.3 714.4 Bond 264.2 256.0 235.2 242.3 Specialty 33.6 32.6 25.0 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,082.2 2,017.3 1,870.1 1,888.1 Total money market funds 54.8 54.5 44.1 50.7 Total 2,137.0 2,071.8 1,914.3 1,938.8



* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jul 2024 Jun 2024 Jul 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 558 399 133 2,842 962 Equity 2,380 2,806 880 21,081 6,446 Bond 1,463 5,462 986 12,183 6,444 Specialty 271 387 39 320 1,327 Total long-term funds 4,672 9,053 2,037 36,426 15,179 Total money market funds 310 1,114 754 957 5,813 Total 4,981 10,167 2,791 37,383 20,992

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jul 2024 Jun 2024 Jul 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 19.6 18.5 13.9 15.1 Equity 286.6 274.3 222.1 232.5 Bond 107.7 104.4 86.2 94.6 Specialty 17.7 17.0 12.2 14.4 Total long-term funds 431.7 414.1 334.4 356.7 Total money market funds 26.4 26.1 22.0 25.3 Total 458.1 440.2 356.4 382.0



* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

