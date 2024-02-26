Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.955 trillion at the end of January, up by $15.6 billion or 0.8 per cent since December. Mutual fund net redemptions were $0.7 billion in January.

ETF assets totalled $388.3 billion at the end of January, up by $5.4 billion or 1.4 per cent since December. ETF net sales were $3.2 billion in January.

January insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets increased for the third consecutive month. For mutual funds, assets increased by 8 per cent, or by $144.1 billion since October 2023 . For ETFs, assets increased by 12.4 per cent or by $42.9 billion .

since . For ETFs, assets increased by 12.4 per cent or by . Mutual fund net sales were negative overall; however, bond, money market, and specialty funds all saw positive inflows.

Bond mutual funds were positive for the second consecutive month, bringing in $3.7 billion in net sales – the highest amount, in dollar terms, on record.

in net sales – the highest amount, in dollar terms, on record. All ETF asset classes had positive net sales except for specialty funds, which experienced outflows driven primarily by net redemptions from Bitcoin ETFs.

ETFs. Equity funds brought in just over 75 per cent of total ETF net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions) *

Asset Class Jan 2024 Dec 2023 Jan 2023 Long-term funds





Balanced (4,544) (4,584) (4,400) Equity (1,119) (2,283) (668) Bond 3,730 817 3,462 Specialty 747 175 626 Total long-term funds (1,186) (5,875) (981) Total money market funds 487 790 1,057 Total (699) (5,086) 76

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset Class Jan 2024 Dec 2023 Jan 2023 Long-term funds





Balanced 904.1 904.3 911.8 Equity 725.5 714.5 683.9 Bond 245.7 242.5 232.3 Specialty 27.9 27.0 23.0 Total long-term funds 1,903.2 1,888.4 1,851.0 Total money market funds 51.8 51.0 35.6 Total 1,955.0 1,939.4 1,886.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions) *

Asset Class Jan 2024 Dec 2023 Jan 2023 Long-term funds





Balanced 403 237 65 Equity 2,389 1,762 (383) Bond 321 1,816 (940) Specialty (345) 219 492 Total long-term funds 2,768 4,035 (766) Total money market funds 401 (271) 275 Total 3,168 3,763 (491)

ETF net assets ($ billions) *

Asset Class Jan 2024 Dec 2023 Jan 2023 Long-term funds





Balanced 15.6 15.1 12.7 Equity 238.5 233.4 206.6 Bond 94.1 94.6 81.6 Specialty 14.3 14.4 11.4 Total long-term funds 362.5 357.6 312.4 Total money market funds 25.7 25.3 16.5 Total 388.3 382.9 328.9

* See below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

SOURCE The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

For further information: Please contact: Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313