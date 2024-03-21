IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - February 2024

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.012 trillion at the end of February, up by $57.1 billion or 2.9 per cent since January. Mutual fund net sales were $3.2 billion in February.

ETF assets totalled $403.7 billion at the end of February, up by $16.0 billion or 4.1 per cent since January. ETF net sales were $5.5 billion in February.

February insights

For the first time since March 2022 , mutual fund asset levels surpassed $2 trillion .

, mutual fund asset levels surpassed . ETF assets reached a new high, surpassing the $400 billion mark for the first time ever.

mark for the first time ever. Mutual fund net sales were positive after 11 consecutive months of negative net sales.

Bond mutual funds had the highest inflows with $1.8 billion in net sales, followed closely by equity funds with $1.5 billion in net sales.

in net sales, followed closely by equity funds with in net sales. Within ETFs, equity funds had the highest inflows with $4.0 billion in net sales, followed by bond funds with $1.2 billion in net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Feb 2024 Jan 2024 Feb 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (877) (4,475) (945) (5,352) (5,345) Equity 1,548 (1,058) 425 490 (244) Bond 1,815 3,797 2,365 5,612 5,827 Specialty 775 747 87 1,522 713 Total long-term funds 3,261 (988) 1,932 2,272 952 Total money market funds (40) 487 1,261 447 2,318 Total 3,221 (501) 3,193 2,720 3,269

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Feb 2024 Jan 2024 Feb 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 923.3 904.2 898.5 904.3 Equity 760.7 725.7 677.6 714.6 Bond 247.4 245.8 231.3 242.5 Specialty 29.1 27.9 23.1 27.0 Total long-term funds 1,960.5 1,903.6 1,830.5 1,888.5 Total money market funds 52.0 51.8 37.1 51.0 Total 2,012.5 1,955.4 1,867.6 1,939.5

* Please see below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Feb 2024 Jan 2024 Feb 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 450 403 167 853 232 Equity 4,032 2,396 1,021 6,428 639 Bond 1,182 321 1,228 1,502 288 Specialty 22 (346) 313 (325) 805 Total long-term funds 5,685 2,774 2,729 8,459 1,963 Total money market funds (207) 401 1,371 194 1,646 Total 5,479 3,174 4,100 8,653 3,609

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Feb 2024 Jan 2024 Feb 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 16.5 15.6 12.7 15.1 Equity 250.6 238.1 204.3 233.0 Bond 94.8 94.1 81.3 94.6 Specialty 16.3 14.2 11.6 14.4 Total long-term funds 378.2 362.0 310.0 357.2 Total money market funds 25.6 25.7 17.9 25.3 Total 403.7 387.7 327.9 382.5

* See below for important information about this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

* Important information about investment fund data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

