IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - February 2024

Mar 21, 2024, 15:48 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.012 trillion at the end of February, up by $57.1 billion or 2.9 per cent since January. Mutual fund net sales were $3.2 billion in February.

ETF assets totalled $403.7 billion at the end of February, up by $16.0 billion or 4.1 per cent since January. ETF net sales were $5.5 billion in February.

February insights
  • For the first time since March 2022, mutual fund asset levels surpassed $2 trillion.
  • ETF assets reached a new high, surpassing the $400 billion mark for the first time ever.
  • Mutual fund net sales were positive after 11 consecutive months of negative net sales.
  • Bond mutual funds had the highest inflows with $1.8 billion in net sales, followed closely by equity funds with $1.5 billion in net sales.
  • Within ETFs, equity funds had the highest inflows with $4.0 billion in net sales, followed by bond funds with $1.2 billion in net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Feb 2024

Jan 2024

Feb 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Long-term funds




     Balanced

(877)

(4,475)

(945)

(5,352)

(5,345)

     Equity

1,548

(1,058)

425

490

(244)

     Bond

1,815

3,797

2,365

5,612

5,827

     Specialty

775

747

87

1,522

713

Total long-term funds

3,261

(988)

1,932

2,272

952

Total money market funds

(40)

487

1,261

447

2,318

Total

3,221

(501)

3,193

2,720

3,269

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Feb 2024

Jan 2024

Feb 2023

Dec 2023

Long-term funds



     Balanced

923.3

904.2

898.5

904.3

     Equity

760.7

725.7

677.6

714.6

     Bond

247.4

245.8

231.3

242.5

     Specialty

29.1

27.9

23.1

27.0

Total long-term funds

1,960.5

1,903.6

1,830.5

1,888.5

Total money market funds

52.0

51.8

37.1

51.0

Total

2,012.5

1,955.4

1,867.6

1,939.5

*   Please see below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Feb 2024

Jan 2024

Feb 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Long-term funds




     Balanced

450

403

167

853

232

     Equity

4,032

2,396

1,021

6,428

639

     Bond

1,182

321

1,228

1,502

288

 Specialty

22

(346)

313

(325)

805

Total long-term funds

5,685

2,774

2,729

8,459

1,963

Total money market funds

(207)

401

1,371

194

1,646

Total

5,479

3,174

4,100

8,653

3,609

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Feb 2024

Jan 2024

Feb 2023

Dec 2023

Long-term funds



     Balanced

16.5

15.6

12.7

15.1

     Equity

250.6

238.1

204.3

233.0

     Bond

94.8

94.1

81.3

94.6

     Specialty

16.3

14.2

11.6

14.4

Total long-term funds

378.2

362.0

310.0

357.2

Total money market funds

25.6

25.7

17.9

25.3

Total

403.7

387.7

327.9

382.5

*   See below for important information about this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors. 
About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

