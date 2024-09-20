Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.145 trillion at the end of August, up by $7.7 billion or 0.4 per cent since July. Mutual fund net sales were $2.4 billion in August.

ETF assets totalled $464.0 billion at the end of August, up by $5.9 billion or 1.3 per cent since July. ETF net sales were $4.3 billion in August.

August insights

Mutual fund net sales were positive for the second consecutive month.

Year to date, mutual funds experienced inflows of $3.6 billion , compared to outflows of $23.2 billion over the same period last year.

, compared to outflows of over the same period last year. Money market funds experienced the largest single month of outflows since November 2021 , largely the result of outflows from high-interest saving account funds.

, largely the result of outflows from high-interest saving account funds. Year to date, ETFs experienced inflows of $41.6 billion , which is 82 per cent higher than inflows over the same period last year.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Aug 2024 Jul 2024 Aug 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (1,383) (1,025) (4,750) (21,271) (31,002) Equity 1,093 2,088 (2,152) 1,212 (13,584) Bond 2,538 3,307 (427) 16,339 8,591 Specialty 547 800 366 5,157 2,642 Total long-term funds 2,795 5,169 (6,963) 1,436 (33,353) Total money market funds (420) 31 1,302 2,194 10,142 Total 2,375 5,200 (5,661) 3,630 (23,211)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Aug 2024 Jul 2024 Aug 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 964.3 962.9 893.6 904.3 Equity 823.5 821.3 701.3 714.4 Bond 268.7 264.7 234.5 242.3 Specialty 34.1 33.7 25.8 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,090.6 2,082.6 1,855.2 1,888.0 Total money market funds 54.4 54.8 45.7 50.7 Total 2,145.0 2,137.4 1,900.9 1,938.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Aug 2024 Jul 2024 Aug 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 464 558 140 3,305 1,103 Equity 1,748 2,380 330 22,822 6,776 Bond 1,176 1,463 641 13,359 7,085 Specialty 991 254 (280) 1,288 1,047 Total long-term funds 4,378 4,655 832 40,775 16,011 Total money market funds (94) 310 1,051 863 6,864 Total 4,285 4,965 1,883 41,638 22,875

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Aug 2024 Jul 2024 Aug 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 20.2 19.6 13.9 15.1 Equity 290.5 286.6 219.7 232.5 Bond 109.2 107.7 86.3 94.6 Specialty 17.8 17.7 11.7 14.4 Total long-term funds 437.8 431.7 331.6 356.7 Total money market funds 26.3 26.4 23.1 25.3 Total 464.0 458.1 354.7 382.0

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

