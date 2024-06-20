IFDM 2024 - 11th International Biennial Congress - Disability Management in a Post-Pandemic World September 15-17, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The International Forum on Disability Management (IFDM) started with a vision – to gather representatives of stakeholders in Disability Management and Return to Work from all over the world in order to assemble global perspectives on consensus-based best practices, cutting edge research, and successful Disability Management / Return to Work policies, programs and practices.

IFDM 2024 will be the 11th highly acclaimed IFDM worldwide, which started out in Vancouver in 2002, Maastricht in 2004, Brisbane in 2006, Berlin in 2008, Los Angeles in 2010, London in 2012, Melbourne in 2014, Kuala Lumpur in 2016, Vancouver in 2018, Brussels in 2022, and now returning for IFDM 2024 to Vancouver, BC, Canada

As we recognize the critical importance of an integrated workplace health approach, with significant increases in individuals having mental health impairments in addition to those dealing with physical health challenges, early intervention and effective occupational rehabilitation are the most effective and sustainable approaches in maintaining gainful employment while avoiding potential poverty, addiction challenges or worse.

Be a part of the leading edge in effective Disability Management. With more than 50 high quality presentations from across Canada and internationally, topic areas addressed include: AI related to Disability Management, Mental Health, Inclusive approaches to Disability Management, Reducing Poverty, and a range of topics affecting workplaces and return to work.

Join keynote speakers which include: the Hon. Harry Baines, BC's Minister of Labour; Ms. Stephanie Cadieux, Canada's first National Accessibility Officer; and Prof. Dr. Joachim Breuer, fr. CEO of the German Federal Workers Compensation system and fr. President of the International Social Security Association, as well as Co-Masters of Ceremony, Ms. Sari Sairanen, Executive Assistant to the National Secretary-Treasurer of UNIFOR and Mr. Rod Cook, Vice President, Workplace Health & Safety Services, WSIB.

Early Bird Special Registration Rate is available until July 1, 2024.

For further details regarding program, registration, travel and hotel reduced rates, please visit the website: www.ifdm2024.ca

Contact the Organizing Committee by email at: [email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences