EDMONTON, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Booster Juice is rallying behind Team Canada with a nationwide celebration that gives Canadians another reason to cheer.

If Canada wins its historic match on July 4th, Booster Juice will celebrate with a FREE Snack-Size Smoothie for all Canadians who visit a Booster Juice location across Canada on Sunday, July 5th, 2026, to make the celebration that much sweeter.

If Canada WINS, You Will WIN with Booster Juice (CNW Group/Booster Juice)

As a proudly Canadian company, Booster Juice is inviting fans from coast to coast to join in celebrating what would be a landmark moment for Canadian sport.

"At Booster Juice, we've proudly called Canada home for more than 26 years, so moments like this mean something special to all of us," said Dale Wishewan, Founder and CEO of Booster Juice. "Watching Team Canada compete on one of the world's biggest stages is an incredible source of pride, and we want to celebrate alongside our fellow Canadians."

Fans are encouraged to tune in, cheer loudly, and if Canada comes out on top, head to their local participating Booster Juice on Sunday, July 5th, 2026, to enjoy a complimentary Snack-Sized Smoothie.

For more information, visit: https://boosterjuice.com/canadafreesmoothie

SOURCE Booster Juice

Media Contact: Jimmy Tran, National Director of Marketing, [email protected]