Booster Juice Launches New Mood Booster Ball to Support Local Communities Across Canada

The Community Booster Fund provides vital support for local initiatives across Canada, including athletics programs, community development projects, and educational opportunities. By simply enjoying this new snack, customers are helping empower communities and create positive change where it matters most.

"Our goal has always been to nourish both body and community," said Dale Wishewan, CEO of Booster Juice. "The Mood Booster Ball is more than just a snack; it's a small act that can make a big difference. We're proud to give our customers the opportunity to support meaningful initiatives right here in their own communities."

Whether you're grabbing a smoothie on the go or stopping in for a quick pick-me-up, adding a Mood Booster Ball to your order during this special week means contributing to programs that strengthen communities across the country.

For more information on the Community Booster Fund, visit www.boosterjuice.com/community.

SOURCE Booster Juice

Media Contact: Jimmy Tran, National Director of Marketing, [email protected]