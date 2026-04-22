Booster Juice Launches New Mood Booster Ball to Support Local Communities Across Canada

News provided byBooster Juice
Apr 22, 2026, 11:46 ET
EDMONTON, AB, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Booster Juice is proud to announce the Mood Booster Ball, a delicious way for Canadians to give back to their communities.
From April 20 to April 26, customers can purchase a Mood Booster Ball at participating Booster Juice locations nationwide and help make a meaningful impact close to home. During this campaign, proceeds from every Mood Booster Ball (made with sweet butterscotch, gooey marshmallows, crunchy rice crispy, peanut butter, gluten-free oats, and Honey) will go toward the Booster Juice Community Booster Fund.
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