BOOSTER JUICE IS DRIVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION WITH THEIR 1ST EVER DRIVE-THRU

You can find the brand-new Booster Juice drive-thru location at the St. Clair Shores Shopping Centre, located at 29 Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore, Ontario. The approximately 1,400 sq. ft. location, built for speed, quality, and convenience, features a double lane drive-thru with five digital screens, which feature current promotions and campaigns, and a full menu for customers to quickly order from the comfort of their vehicle. The standalone building not only serves drive-thru traffic, but also walk-in customers, like other traditional Booster Juice locations.

"Our goal has always been to make healthy food more accessible," said President, CEO, and Founder Dale Wishewan. "With this drive-thru location, we're bringing our fresh, healthy products to our customers in a fast, convenient way, and with great customer service."

The new location reflects Booster Juice's ongoing commitment to offering an excellent customer experience with a menu that supports the active, health-conscious lifestyles. After 26 years, Booster Juices are still blending up incredibly delicious smoothies, delivering convenient wraps, paninis, rolling up energizing Booster Balls, and freshly preparing nutritious shots and beverages. The only difference now is that there is a much more convenient way to serve their customers.

"Congratulations to the entire Booster Juice team on the opening of this truly historic drive-thru store," said Landlord and Developer Steven Valente. "The result is something truly special, and it's inspiring to see the excitement and momentum this store has already generated."

About Booster Juice

As Canada's original juice and smoothie bar, Booster Juice's mission is to create long-standing customer relationships by consistently delivering an incredibly delicious, convenient and nutritious product, perfectly suited for an active lifestyle. Since 1999, Booster Juice has been committed to providing customers with food they can feel good about. As a leader of healthy alternatives in the quick-service industry, Booster Juice is always looking for new and innovative products while still maintaining the same exceptional service they have come to be known for. Today, Booster Juice is in every province and territory across Canada - bringing smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and delicious food options to active customers on the go.

