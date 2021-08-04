IDENTOS prepares customers for Verifiable Credentials

With changes underway in digital identity, IDENTOS Inc. prepares customers by supporting W3C Verifiable Credential technology

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IDENTOS ("IDENTOS Inc."), a leader in digital identity and access management, today announced a powerful new product feature in development that offers organizations the ability to prepare for advancements in digital identity: W3C Verifiable Credentials .

As the work for digitizing identity continues to take form, a new technology shift is coming to how organizations, services and citizens will interact online. This change puts the citizen more in control of their identity and data. It provides for an individual to hold their credentials digitally and present them to service providers as they choose. Even without any previous relationship, the technology provides a mechanism for making a trusted handshake at run-time for the service provider to verify the identity of the citizen. This is being solved at scale with W3C Verifiable Credentials.

Naturally, this has a number of businesses and public organizations already preparing for what's ahead. To ensure customers stay ahead of the curve, IDENTOS is investing now to ensure their Digital Identity Wallet can accept Verifiable Credentials by year end.

The problem

Currently, existing services rely on siloed access scenarios which require costly integrations to connect and often lead to poor user experience. Decentralization and interoperable access ensures that users can prove who they are and share their data to receive the best service without worrying about differences in technology.

Rather than trying to paste everything and everyone together, the path forward to help build trusted ecosystems relies on interoperability and leveraging existing assets while positioning the user in a decentralized model of control and agency -- possible with Verifiable Credentials.

What are Verifiable Credentials?

An open standards based solution that allows users to securely hold and share data themselves without the need to create or manage new accounts or passwords. Organizations benefit through user interaction and avoid having to invest in direct integration or agreement cost.

Benefits of Verifiable Credentials

For citizens: Citizens can easily and securely share their data through the convenience of mobile devices with the services they require.

Citizens can easily and securely share their data through the convenience of mobile devices with the services they require. For organizations: Organizations can trust that the user and the data are genuine and they can also offer capability to enrich and add to what the user has through correlation with existing systems of record.

"In today's healthcare context, digital identity is here. Patients are interacting across multiple organizations in journeys of connected services, transcending care paths and providers. They will soon show up with a digital identity wallet to try and identify themselves. Their digital identity wallet will present a Verifiable Credential which the organization will need to understand how to consume and evaluate.

We're making the investment to ensure our customers are prepared.

The evolution towards Verifiable Credentials is also important for enabling trusted access at scale by citizens to public and high trust services in Healthcare, Education, or Finance."

– Mike Cook, CEO, IDENTOS

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.ca

Follow IDENTOS on Twitter: @identos_inc , and Linkedin

