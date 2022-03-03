IDENTOS CTO accepts Kantara Initiative Leadership Council position as Co-Vice Chair

Alec Laws, IDENTOS Chief Technology Officer, joins Kantara Initiative's Leadership Council as Co-Vice Chair to help advance organization's reach

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Alec Laws , CTO at IDENTOS, has been named as new Co-Vice Chair of Kantara Initiative's Leadership Council. He has held the role of Chair of the User Managed Access (UMA 2.0) Work Group since June 2021.

Kantara Initiative Work and Discussion Groups are global communities led by volunteers from across the sector. Members are passionate about giving control of personal data back to individuals so we can all help shape the future of online interactions.

Alec's new appointment underscores the importance of having UMA 2.0 as part of Kantara's leadership mandate and IDENTOS' commitment to putting patients in control of their health data.

"We are delighted to welcome Alec as Co-Vice Chair of the Leadership Council. He has the vision to help other standards bodies leverage Kantara when faced with complex data sharing initiatives." –Kay Choppard, Executive Director, Kantara

"As a strong supporter of open standards and User Managed Access, I am thrilled to be joining Kantara's Leadership Council. The position allows IDENTOS to continue our contributions to the development of industry standards alongside world-class thinkers and experts.

Kantara continues to be the best place in the industry to find other experts and engage in meaningful conversations. We share the vision that standardization of identity and authorization solutions result in direct benefits to people. I look forward to continuing the discussion and collaboration with all Kantara members." –Alec Laws, CTO, IDENTOS

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.ca

Follow IDENTOS on Twitter: @identos_inc , and Linkedin

About Kantara

Kantara Initiative is the leading global community focussed on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data. It has multiple working groups that explore innovation, standardization and develop good practice around identity. Kantara nurtures ground-breaking R&D, develops specifications and operates conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Kantara awards its coveted Identity Assurance Trust Mark and defines ground-breaking specifications around User Managed Access and Consent Receipts.

More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

