IDENTOS awarded Innovative Solutions Canada contract for digital healthcare advancement by Health Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - On February 3rd, 2020 - IDENTOS Inc. was awarded a contract to test their mobile security platform for patient digital access with Health Canada as federal client, through the Innovative Solutions Canada award.

The Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program is a competitive federal funding program for innovators and federal agencies to collaborate and further commercialize new technology. IDENTOS was taken through a rigorous process for qualification that requires a working product ready for sale, not a prototype.

Currently, patients across Canada experience the barrier of not being able to access digital health data or leverage mobile health applications due in part to the lack of consent and security infrastructure to support compliance. The technical innovation proposed by IDENTOS for Health Canada provides an intelligent, privacy respecting layer in patient authorization and consent, and data encryption that enables a connected and scalable digital health program for hospitals.

"Our team was delighted with the opportunity to work with Health Canada through the ISC program. This Government of Canada is a critical component of supporting our economy and in positioning Canada as a global innovation leader. Health Canada as a reference customer will help IDENTOS to validate technology, solve digital health access for more Canadians and also propel exports of our solutions globally. We look forward to working with all of our partners to enhance patients' and providers' ability to navigate the healthcare system." - Mike Cook, CEO of IDENTOS

Program Highlights:

Following a competitive procurement, IDENTOS was awarded the ISC contract with the Government of Canada to acquire and test their mobile security platform

The final contract was awarded on February 3, 2020 for immediate delivery

This contract will enable IDENTOS to evaluate the platform for national scale and to ensure it addresses the complex needs of digital access for Canadian healthcare. The findings from this work will help address the most effective way to maintain privacy and security of user information while scaling out digital health access and innovative health solutions; overall contributing to Canada's economic growth.



About IDENTOS

A mobile-first identity & access management company, IDENTOS products enable digital trust for users in a way that helps organizations connect with far greater confidence, compliance and agility.

Our clients are operators of complex identity systems or cloud platforms with the need to manage and connect a trusted ecosystem of identities, data, and service providers.

http://www.identos.com

About Health Canada

Health Canada is the Federal department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health, while respecting individual choices and circumstances.

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada.html

About Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC)

Formerly the Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP), Innovative Solutions Canada helps Canadian innovators by funding R&D and testing prototypes in real-life settings.

https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/101.nsf/eng/home

