IDENTOS achieves international standard for software quality management

The ISO / IED 9001 certification confirms the company's software development processes and its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet international customer, statutory and regulatory requirements

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - IDENTOS ("IDENTOS Inc."), a leader in digital identity and access management, has received the International Organization of Standardization's (ISO) IED 9001 quality management system certification. This certification affirms IDENTOS' capability to deliver exceptional products and services for clients internationally, with a focus on meeting customers' needs and expectations, strong software development processes and a commitment to continuous improvement.

The ISO is an independent, global organization, composed of 167 national standards body members. Together, members pool their expertise in order to create relevant international standards contributing to innovation and solutions for global challenges. Every five years, ISO standards go through systematic reviews to validate their relevance in the market.

"After a rigorous process, we are proud to have achieved this internationally recognized high caliber ISO certification. This certification aligns with IDENTOS' vision to enable organizations to innovate with confidence, compliance and agility. ISO 9001 provides the recognition that our software development processes are strong, and ensures that we are delivering quality products and services, which ultimately benefits our customers." –Brion Muldoon, COO, IDENTOS

This is the company's second ISO certification. The company had already obtained the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management, cybersecurity and privacy protection.

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.ca

