IDENTOS access control technology is part of an innovative $5.9 million federal investment for a health access platform

At launch, the TRUSTSPHERE platform will help connect families, caregivers and clinicians to improve patient-centered care for children with Type 1 diabetes at BC Children's Hospital, and improve the process to donate clinical data to research



TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of the Digital Technology Supercluster's $153 million investment to solve some of industry and society's biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies, the TRUSTSPHERE platform is being developed by a consortium led by Careteam Technologies which includes: IDENTOS, the University of British Columbia, SecureKey, Smile CDR, and MedStack to first be used by BC Children's Hospital in helping children with Type 1 diabetes.

TRUSTSPHERE's Mandate

TRUSTSPHERE's mandate is to empower people and patients with greater control over their health journey and enable healthcare providers with improved access to health data and clinical information through the creation of a scalable and trustworthy health access platform. Through the learning and success of this project, the consortium will establish a scalable commercial service that will become a digital solution model for other patient populations and healthcare delivery organizations to adopt across Canada and globally.

Why IDENTOS?

Globally, IDENTOS designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy, and connectivity of distributed systems. The access control technology being leveraged in this solution is based on an open specification, the Federated Privacy Exchange (FPXTM); built by IDENTOS to simplify & secure scaling of identity-based transactions and experiences with user consent and authorization. TRUSTSPHERE will use FPXTM to catalyze project development across hybrid networks or cloud environments, while diminishing the need for future, repeated custom integration costs. In conclusion, patient data is secure and connected across a spectrum of trusted parties with confidence, compliance, and agility.

The TRUSTSPHERE platform

The TRUSTSPHERE platform is the front face to a robust health ecosystem that will first be accessed and used by BC Children's Hospital. The ecosystem integrates both public and private sector partners that enable trustworthy collaboration, access and consent driven exchange of data.

Benefits to health ministries and healthcare organizations

Easily, securely and remotely verify a patient's identity with modern Single Sign On approach

Manage multiple existing identities to provide a seamless user experience

Conveniently identify patient cohorts and connect them with their data and researchers

Improve health outcomes

Benefit from seamless patient connectivity across care teams, service providers, networks and jurisdictions

Benefits to patients and their families:

Easy remote and repeated access to digital health services launched within the TRUSTSPHERE service

Control sharing and revocation to personal health information

Discover relevant healthcare apps to collect and easily connect their data

Virtually connect with their care providers

Consent to donate their data for research

About IDENTOS

At IDENTOS, we believe that digital trust is the linchpin to improving digital access everywhere. Globally, we design and develop digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. With IDENTOS, organizations connect with far greater confidence, compliance and agility.

Our built-in Canada access control software underscores our passion for improving people's lives. We believe we can do this by securing privacy in the exchange of access to data anywhere. This requires the ability to operate at system-level scale but with user level control. We empower our clients to do both in real time.

About the Digital Technology Supercluster

The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry's and society's biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada's economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing, and transportation. Through this 'collaborative innovation,' the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own. The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by industry leaders such as D-Wave , LifeLabs , LlamaZOO , Lululemon , MDA , Microsoft , Mosaic Forest Management , Sanctuary AI , Teck Resources Limited , TELUS , Terramera , and 1Qbit . Together, we work to position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. A full list of Members can be found here .

