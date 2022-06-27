Idemitsu Kosan Selects the Copperleaf Solution to Improve Asset Investment Planning and Management for its Refineries

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces that its solution was selected by Idemitsu Kosan, one of Japan's leading producers and suppliers of energy. The Copperleaf solution will help Idemitsu Kosan establish a more transparent and consistent Asset Investment Planning and Management (AIPM) process.

The implementation aims to streamline the capital planning process by providing a centralised platform to plan, approve, and manage investments. In the selection of the Copperleaf system, Idemitsu Kosan highlighted future scalability and integration with existing IT systems as key criteria in adopting an AIPM solution.

"Idemitsu Kosan is a thought leader in the extremely important and strategic oil sector in Japan and we're thrilled that they have chosen Copperleaf as their software partner for AIPM," said Paul Sakrzewski, President of Copperleaf. "It's an honour to be associated with Idemitsu Kosan as they explore the principals of value-based decision making in order to extract greater value from their investments."

"We're excited to have Idemitsu Kosan join the growing community of Japanese organisations that are embracing the Copperleaf solution to support their short- and long-term planning," said Hayato Osawa, Country Manager, Copperleaf Japan. "Copperleaf will enable Idemitsu Kosan to consistently select the optimal combination of investments and timing that will maximise value, mitigate risk, and drive the company's strategic objectives. We thank Idemitsu Kosan for their trust in Copperleaf."

About Idemitsu Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. is one of Japan's leading producers and suppliers of energy. Our global operations, spanning 67 business bases across 20 countries and regions outside of Japan, encompass fuel oils, lubricants, asphalt, oil and gas development, renewable energy, coal and low-carbon solutions, petrochemicals, electronic materials, and agri-bio products.

For more information about Idemitsu Group, see:

https://www.idemitsu.com/en/index.html

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

For further information: Please contact: Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Office: +1.604.639.9700, Email: Media Relations