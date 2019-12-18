IDEMIA Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Reinventing the Identity Concept with Its Industry-leading Biometrics Technology

"IDEMIA supports its channel partners through the entire sales and product lifecycle. It provides on-site engineering support for larger projects and extensive training on its devices. Overall, its industry-leading technology, unrivaled customer support, and next-generation innovations earn IDEMIA an eminent position in the global biometrics market," said Ram Ravi, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

IDEMIA's MorphoWave™ Compact wall-mounted, touchless fingerprint access and time-and-attendance terminal is a fast and accurate access control solution, which can deploy in any location. "This newest addition to IDEMIA's range of MorphoWave™ readers works seamlessly with the MorphoWave™ Tower previously launched by the company to deliver frictionless biometric access control in high-traffic lobbies. MorphoWave™ Compact can scan and verify more than 45 people per minute with industry-leading accept/reject rates," noted Ravi.

In the field of fingerprint technology, another innovation of IDEMIA is the F.CODE smartcard with its integrated fingerprint sensor. IDEMIA designed the F.CODE card for biometric payment and cardholder authentication, leveraging existing banking, retail and network infrastructure. "The technology allows users to biometrically authenticate themselves directly on the smartcard, ensuring transactions are only performed when the legitimate owner is using the card," observed Ravi.

Meanwhile, IDEMIA's OneLook provides a non-intrusive, simple-to-use multi-biometric capture device that can integrate into existing touchpoints or used as a turnkey solution for a boarding gate or service counter. This solution guarantees high-level accuracy while delivering high throughput. It can capture both iris and facial biometrics in less than three seconds, on average, as people walk through the capture field. Embedded anti-spoofing technology uses auto-focus for iris capture and three-dimensional video tracking for facial recognition.

IDEMIA also offers powerful facial recognition technology for law enforcement, government, and commercial entities that need solutions beyond traditional video surveillance. Until now, video surveillance was mostly used as a reactive technology, but IDEMIA's Augmented Vision solution redefines the information value extracted from the surveillance infrastructure. IDEMIA leverages live and recorded video from a spectrum of sources, as well as still images, and through powerful Artificial Intelligence-based algorithms, detects and tags massive amounts of valuable metadata.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

More info: www.idemia.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

