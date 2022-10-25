Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

CGI also named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape for Energy Transition and New Utilities Business Models

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been named as a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Service Providers for Utilities 2022 Vendor Assessment.1 CGI has also been named a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Providers for Energy Transition and New Utilities Business Models 2022 Vendor Assessment2.

In naming CGI as a leader among industrial IoT market players, IDC says, "CGI has successfully worked with some of the largest utilities in Europe and North America for decades, establishing long-term relationships." The report also noted, "Over the past few years, CGI has focused on streamlining its IP and solutions offerings, including in 2020 when it launched CGI OpenGrid360."

Commenting on CGI as a Major Player with services for the energy transition and new business models, the IDC MarketScape also states, "The company has developed a framework to support companies along their ESG journeys, and it has strong expertise regarding the use of emerging technologies for specific utility use cases."

"As energy and utility companies pursue their sustainability goals, CGI brings industry expertise and proven solutions to help them use digitization and data to evolve their operations and better serve customers," said Peter Warren, Vice President and Global Industry Lead, Energy & Utilities, CGI. "We're pleased to participate in these important IDC MarketScapes that help companies evaluate service providers."

The IDC MarketScape IIoT vendor assessments evaluated service providers based on 20+ industry-specific use cases in areas such as predictive and prescriptive maintenance, remote asset monitoring, remote workforce/field service technician monitoring, commercial and industrial building energy management, electric vehicle charging station management, and digital twins. The IDC MarketScape for energy transition and new utilities business model vendor assessments evaluated vendors based on more than 40 use cases.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.'



____________________________

1Doc #US47587121, October 2022

2Doc #US47586721, September 2022

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For further information: Investors, Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Media, Émilie Proulx, Manager, Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 514-206-2851