IDC Dermo places its innovative ReGen16 Skin Transformation Protocol at the heart of the brand as it initiates a strategic national expansion

QUEBEC CITY, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Immanence, Integrale Dermo Correction Inc. (IDC Dermo), a trailblazer in the Canadian skincare industry, today announced the completion of a significant rebranding initiative. This transformation, driven by accelerated growth and a renewed vision, showcases a sophisticated brand positioning, a refreshed visual identity, and an enhanced website experience. Fuelled by National expansion opportunities, the rebranding anchors the company's ambition to guide their consumer through the varying stages of skin aging - celebrating the journey while providing effective, active-rich formulations for optimized skin.

Expanding upon IDC's roots, the rebrand offers a refreshed and refined take on their core formulation principle: ReGen16 Post this Expanding upon IDC’s dermatological roots, the rebrand offers a refreshed and refined take on their core formulation principle: ReGen16. This protocol, a culmination of decades of skincare research, employs a patented formulation methodology to target 16 key cellular mechanisms of aging, delivering hyper-concentrated, efficacious products designed for optimal skin health. (CNW Group/IMMANENCE INTÉGRALE DERMO CORRECTION INC.)

Expanding upon IDC's dermatological roots, the rebrand offers a refreshed and refined take on their core formulation principle: ReGen16. This protocol, a culmination of decades of skincare research, employs a patented formulation methodology to target 16 key cellular mechanisms of aging, delivering hyper-concentrated, efficacious products designed for optimal skin health.

"This thoughtful brand evolution marks the beginning of a new era for our business," said Derek Pickford, Vice President Sales & Marketing at IDC Dermo. "Our loyal customers appreciate our scientific rigor in skincare. Now, our visual identity has been elevated to reflect this. Centering our narrative around the ReGen16 protocol reinforces our dedication to providing clinically-proven, scientifically validated solutions that address the complexities of aging as we expand."

IDC Dermo's deep skincare heritage and innovative patent combined with an updated look and feel creates the perfect platform for National growth. Elements of the company's rebranding include refreshed tone of voice and visual identity; from typography to colour palette, logos and graphics. The redesign features a new typography system and colour palette that serve as the foundation for the new brand content. These changes aim to reposition IDC Dermo in the market as a modern and elegant brand with a touch of playful charisma. The new visual system draws inspiration from the company's scientific origins and strikes a balance between sophistication and science through written, photographic, and video content.

In the latest campaign, IDC Dermo unveils not only its new visual expression but its new tagline: "Expect More from Your Skincare." This compelling message showcases the brand's approach to using premium, active ingredients, with each formulation crafted to deliver optimal results, redefining expectations for quality and efficacy in skincare. Embodying a promise of unparalleled quality and performance, IDC Dermo invites consumers to elevate their skincare standards.

"At IDC Dermo, we understand that our consumers seek products that deliver without compromise; they want efficacious, intelligently designed products at the forefront of dermocosmetic innovation," explains Nancy Labonté, Skincare Specialist & Innovation Committee Lead at IDC Dermo. "Our 25-year journey in scientific research, dermatology, and product development has been driven by a commitment to integrity and excellence. Our zero-compromise philosophy means we will never diminish the potency of active ingredients, and by collaborating with top dermatologists, scientists and chemists we deliver premium products that embody this principle. With IDC Dermo, consumers can expect more from their skincare."

In crafting its new identity, IDC Dermo collaborated with August Strategy, an innovative brand agency based in Montreal, Quebec. This partnership has propelled a comprehensive brand overhaul, including brand strategy, visual identity, content, digital marketing, public relations, and social media. IDC Dermo's new brand identity will be activated across its platforms and channels, including its website, social media channels, digital advertising, and marketing collateral.

About IDC Dermo

IDC Dermo stands at the forefront of scientific skincare innovation, offering products that epitomize rigorous research and efficacy. At the heart of its ethos is the patented ReGen16 Skin Transformation Protocol, reflecting over 25 years of commitment to providing consumers with advanced skincare solutions. The company designs products to meet the evolving needs of the skin, all while upholding principles of scientific integrity and leading actives.

Follow us:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

TikTok

SOURCE IMMANENCE INTÉGRALE DERMO CORRECTION INC.

For further information: For media inquiries: Maxine Viezel-Mathieu, Email: [email protected]; Katie Green, Email: [email protected]