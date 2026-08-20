ICSA Calls for Answers from Health Canada Over Tobacco Packaging Enforcement

Independent retailers once again left dealing with consequences of inconsistent federal regulation

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Independent Convenience Stores Alliance (ICSA) is calling on Health Canada to provide some clarity following reports that cigarette packages that may not comply with new federal packaging requirements continued to be distributed to Canadian retailers after the August 1 deadline.

According to a media report published this week, short-flap cigarette packages continued arriving at retail locations after manufacturers were required to transition to the new packaging format. While retailers have until October 31 to sell through existing inventory, manufacturers and distributors were required to comply with the new requirements by August 1.

If these reports are accurate, Health Canada needs to explain what happened, whether the matter is being investigated, and what steps are being taken to ensure retailers are not left holding inventory that should never have been shipped to them in the first place.

"For independent convenience store owners, this is becoming an all-too-familiar story," said Hani Al-Shikarchy, Spokesperson of the Independent Convenience Stores Alliance. "Health Canada continues to introduce new regulations affecting our stores, but when problems arise elsewhere in the supply chain, retailers are too often left looking for answers."

ICSA represents thousands of independent convenience store operators across Canada. Most of whom are small business owners who work long hours, employ people in their communities and operate in one of the most highly regulated retail environments in the country.

Two Years of Frustration

The latest controversy comes almost exactly two years after Health Canada imposed sweeping restrictions on nicotine pouches, removing Health Canada approved nicotine pouches from convenience stores and restricting their sale to pharmacies.

ICSA strongly opposed that decision and continues to believe it was unnecessary and counterproductive.

Rather than working with responsible, licensed convenience retailers, businesses with decades of experience selling age-restricted products and established age-verification procedures, Health Canada simply removed the legal product from their stores.

The consequences were predictable.

Independent retailers lost legitimate sales while unauthorized nicotine products continued to emerge through other channels, including online sellers and other retailers. Instead of strengthening a regulated marketplace, the federal government created additional confusion for consumers and retailers while doing little to address the illegal market.

"Two years ago, Health Canada treated responsible convenience stores as though we were the problem," said Al-Shikarchy. "Today, we are still dealing with the consequences of that decision. Legal retailers lost business, while unauthorized nicotine products became increasingly available elsewhere. Now we have another situation where retailers appear to have received products after a manufacturer compliance deadline, and once again Health Canada will not provide clear answers."

ICSA believes there is a troubling disconnect between the regulatory burden being placed on independent retailers and the federal government's ability to effectively police the broader supply chain.

Small retailers are expected to understand and comply with an increasingly complex collection of federal and provincial regulations. They face inspections, penalties and potentially serious consequences for non-compliance.

They have every right to expect the same level of accountability from manufacturers, distributors and the federal regulator itself.

Retailers Deserve a Seat at the Table

ICSA is calling on Health Canada to provide greater transparency regarding the reported distribution of short-flap cigarette packages after the August 1 manufacturer deadline and to ensure that retailers are not penalized for inventory supplied to them through legitimate distribution channels.

"Stop treating Canada's convenience stores as an enforcement problem and start treating us as partners," said Al-Shikarchy. "We know our customers. We understand age verification. We operate in communities across this country every single day, and we want responsible regulation that actually works."

"Whether it is cigarette packaging, nicotine pouches or the growing illegal nicotine market, the people making these decisions in Ottawa need to spend more time listening to the small business owners who actually have to implement them."

ICSA is again calling on Health Minister Marjorie Michel and her staff to engage directly with convenience retailers and their representatives before imposing further regulatory changes affecting the sector.

About the Independent Convenience Stores Alliance

The Independent Convenience Stores Alliance (ICSA) represents the interests of independent convenience store owners across Canada. ICSA advocates for responsible retailing, effective age-verification practices, fair regulation and policies that recognize the important economic and community role played by Canada's independent convenience retailers.

SOURCE Independent Convenience Store Alliance

Media Contact: Hani Al-Shikarchy, Spokesperson - Independent Convenience Stores Alliance, [email protected]