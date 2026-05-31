World No Tobacco Day: Let Convenience Stores Help Canadians Quit Smoking

ICSA calls for greater access to regulated smoking cessation products and invites retailers to join its growing national network

TORONTO, May 31, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians recognize World No Tobacco Day, the Independent Convenience Stores Alliance (ICSA) is calling on governments to embrace a practical approach to reducing smoking rates. That includes expanding adult access to federally regulated smoking cessation products through Canada's trusted network of convenience stores.

"Everyone agrees that reducing smoking rates is a goal worth pursuing," said Hani Al-Shikarchy, spokesperson for the ICSA. "The question is how we help adult smokers make that transition. Convenience stores have a long history of responsibly selling age-restricted products and can play an important role in providing access to regulated smoking cessation alternatives."

The ICSA noted that federally approved nicotine pouches, were specifically developed to help adult smokers quit combustible cigarettes. However, current federal restrictions have removed these products from convenience stores while continuing to allow the sale of cigarettes in those same locations.

The ICSA applauds the leadership shown by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who has publicly called on Prime Minister Mark Carney and federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel to reverse restrictions that ban convenience stores from selling federally approved nicotine pouches. The Alliance is urging other provincial premiers and governments across Canada to follow Alberta's lead and advocate for policies that improve access to regulated smoking cessation products for adult smokers.

"We appreciate Premier Smith's willingness to speak up on behalf of consumers, small businesses, and common-sense public policy," said Al-Shikarchy. "We are calling on Prime Minister Carney, Health Minister Michel, and provincial leaders across Canada to work together to ensure adult smokers have convenient access to federally approved cessation products. If we are serious about reducing smoking rates, we should be making it easier--not harder--for smokers to choose alternatives to cigarettes."

The organization argues that convenience stores remain among the most accessible retail locations in Canada and have demonstrated a strong record of age verification and responsible retailing across a range of regulated products.

"World No Tobacco Day should be about helping smokers move away from cigarettes," added Al-Shikarchy. "If a product has been reviewed and approved by Health Canada as a smoking cessation aid, governments should be looking for ways to responsibly expand access for adult smokers, not reduce it."

The ICSA is continuing to expand its network of independent convenience store operators and industry advocates from coast to coast, working to strengthen the voice of independent retailers on public policy issues affecting the sector.

"Independent convenience stores are more than small businesses--they are essential community hubs serving millions of Canadians every day," said Al-Shikarchy. "As we mark World No Tobacco Day, we remain committed to responsible retailing and to advancing practical solutions that help reduce smoking rates while supporting consumer access to regulated products."

Retailers interested in adding their voice to the ICSA's advocacy efforts are encouraged to visit the website and join the growing national network.

To learn more or become a member, visit:

https://www.icsa-addi.ca/#join-us

About the Independent Convenience Stores Alliance (ICSA)

The Independent Convenience Stores Alliance is a fledgling national advocacy organization representing independent convenience store owners across Canada. The ICSA works to promote responsible retailing, support small business success, and ensure independent retailers have a strong voice in public policy discussions that impact their communities and customers.

SOURCE Independent Convenience Store Alliance

Media Contact: Hani Al-Shikarchy, Independent Convenience Stores Alliance (ICSA), [email protected]