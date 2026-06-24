CONVENIENCE STORE GROUPS LAUNCH "WHO'S OTTAWA PROTECTING?" CAMPAIGN AS ILLEGAL NICOTINE POUCH SALES SURGE ACROSS CANADA

Retailers call on Prime Minister Mark Carney and Health Minister Marjorie Michel to reverse policy they say has fuelled the black market

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As Parliament adjourns for the summer, the Independent Convenience Stores Alliance (ICSA), together with the United Korean Commerce and Industry Association (UKCIA) and the Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA), are launching a national advocacy campaign, "Who's Ottawa Protecting?", highlighting the growing availability of illegal, unregulated and untaxed nicotine products being sold openly in communities across Canada.

In August 2024, the federal government ordered federally approved nicotine pouches removed from convenience store shelves, citing concerns about youth access. Retailers say the policy has had the opposite effect: illegal nicotine pouch sales have grown, while the products now filling the gap carry significantly higher nicotine levels than the regulated versions they replaced -- with none of the oversight.

"The government blamed convenience stores and claimed this ban was necessary to protect youth," said Hani Al-Shikarchy, spokeperson for the ICSA. "Instead, the legal, lower-nicotine product Ottawa pulled from our shelves has been replaced by unregulated, higher-nicotine alternatives sold with no age verification at all. That begs the question: who really is Ottawa protecting?"

A recent mystery shop conducted over two days by the OCSA in Ottawa surveyed 25 stores and found traditional convenience stores achieved 100 percent compliance with federal nicotine pouch restrictions, compared with 45% compliance among alternative retailers, including vape shops and unregulated retailers. The study also documented illegal nicotine pouches sold openly, frequently without age verification and with prominent in-store advertising.

"This study confirms what our members have been telling government for nearly two years," said Terry Yaldo, Board Chair of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association. "Our stores check ID and follow the rules every single time. Down the street, illegal products are sitting on the counter in plain sight, often easier for a teenager to buy than from a retailer who's actually being held accountable. If protecting kids was the goal, this policy has failed at it."

"It makes no sense that government trusts convenience stores to responsibly sell cigarettes, alcohol, lottery products and other age-restricted items, but not a low-nicotine, Health Canada-approved smoking cessation product," added Al-Shikarchy. "The retailers who followed every rule were punished, while illegal sellers were rewarded."

The organizations are calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to engage with Canada's small business community, and on Health Minister Marjorie Michel to reverse the 2024 ministerial order removing approved nicotine pouches from licensed convenience stores.

The organizations stressed they support stronger enforcement, larger fines and meaningful penalties for businesses caught selling illegal products but argue enforcement alone cannot work while government policy continues to push consumers toward the black market.

"Store owners are tired of being portrayed as unreliable when the evidence shows exactly the opposite," said Al-Shikarchy. "If government is serious about protecting youth, supporting smoking cessation and combating illegal products, it should be partnering with compliant retailers -- not sidelining them."

Throughout the summer, ICSA, UKCIA and OCSA will mobilize retailers across Canada to meet with Members of Parliament in their ridings, document illegal sales in their communities, and advocate for policies that support responsible retailing while cracking down on illegal operators.

Retailers interested in joining the campaign can learn more at www.icsa-addi.ca.

SOURCE Independent Convenience Store Alliance

Media Contact: Hani Al-Shikarchy, Spokesperson - Independent Convenience Stores Alliance, [email protected]