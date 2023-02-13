ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRIVATIZATION TRANSACTION

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - ICPEI Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ICPH) is pleased to announce that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") held today, the Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which certain key members of management and other existing Shareholders (collectively, the "Rollover Shareholders"), Desjardins General Insurance Group Inc., and certain other investors would indirectly acquire all of the outstanding Shares for $4.00 per Share (other than with respect to certain Shares held by Rollover Shareholders) (the "Arrangement").

At the Meeting, a total of 10,473,583 Shares were voted in favour of the Arrangement, representing approximately 95.20% of the votes cast on the special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution"). In addition, a total of 5,014,488 Shares, representing approximately 90.46% of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution, excluding votes cast by Shareholders whose votes were required to be excluded pursuant to MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, were voted in favour of the Arrangement. The Shareholders who participated in the vote represented approximately 72.32% of the outstanding Shares entitled to vote on the Arrangement Resolution.

The completion of the Arrangement is subject to the approval and issuance of a final order by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The Company intends to seek a final order from the Court on February 22, 2023 and, assuming all other closing conditions are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about February 28, 2023.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further details regarding the terms and conditions of the Arrangement are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated January 11, 2023 (the "Circular") and the arrangement agreement dated December 9, 2022, each of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Enclosed with the Circular was a letter of transmittal explaining how registered Shareholders can submit their Shares in order to receive consideration pursuant to the Arrangement. Registered Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Shares in connection with the Arrangement may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., which is acting as depositary in connection with the Arrangement, toll free at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at [email protected].

About ICPEI Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, ICPEI Holdings Inc. operates in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry through its wholly owned subsidiary The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI). ICPEI provides commercial and personal lines of insurance products exclusively through the broker channel.

The Company's name was changed from EFH Holdings Inc. to ICPEI Holdings Inc. after receiving approval from shareholders on July 15, 2021. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ICPH effective August 20, 2021, and prior to December 23, 2020, it traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information: Ken Coulson, General Counsel of ICPEI Holdings Inc., at 905-602-2150 or [email protected] or visit our website at www.icpeiholdings.ca.