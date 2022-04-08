ICPEI Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce its new licence to offer insurance in Alberta

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - ICPEI Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ICPH) is excited to announce that effective April 6, 2022, the Company subsidiary, The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI), is licenced to underwrite insurance in Alberta in the following classes: Product Warranty, Property, Surety, Equipment Warranty and Liability.

This is in addition to the licence granted to ICPEI in January 2022 to write liability, property, marine, surety and boiler and machinery business in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This great news aligns with the Company's plan to continue growing business throughout Canada through strategic partnerships. These additional licences support ICPEI's strategy of focusing on the growth of the commercial business.

About ICPEI Holdings Inc.

The Company, founded in 1998, operates in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry through its wholly owned subsidiary The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI). ICPEI provides commercial and personal lines of insurance products exclusively through the broker channel. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ICPH.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, targets, ongoing objectives, strategies, litigation outcomes and outlook of the Company. These statements, which appear in this press release generally, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "would," "should," "could," "trend," "predict," "likely," "potential" or "continue," or the negative thereof and similar variations.

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of its business and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information.

