iConnect Community Welcomes Carlisle Medical Centre, Expanding Access to Essential Healthcare Services

The medical facility will feature seven full-time general practitioners and surgeons to service the iConnect and surrounding communities, offering best-in-class on-site medical care

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Krpan Group is excited to announce the opening of the Carlisle Medical Centre to the iConnect Community. This addition marks an important milestone in iConnect's mission to provide residents and businesses with essential services within walking distance, further enhancing the community's unique integration of living, working, and wellness spaces.

The newly relocated Carlisle Medical Centre houses seven general family doctors and surgeons, offering expanded healthcare services to residents of iConnect and the nearby community. With this move, the residents and businesses and community will benefit from easier access to medical care, solidifying iConnect's vision of a fully integrated, convenient, and walkable environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carlisle Medical Centre to the iConnect Community," said John Krpan, CEO of Krpan Group, the developer behind the iConnect Community. "This partnership drastically enhances the quality of life for our residents and businesses and by bringing trusted, comprehensive medical care right to their doorstep. It's another step towards fulfilling our goal of providing a complete living experience where everything you need is just a short walk away."

Carlisle Medical Centre has a long-standing reputation for excellence in family care, and their relocation into iConnect strengthens the community's health and wellness offerings. Residents can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having direct access to medical services, including family doctors and surgeons, without having to leave their neighbourhood.

The relocation of the Carlisle Medical Centre exemplifies the forward-thinking approach of iConnect, ensuring residents have immediate access to critical services as part of their daily lives.

As iConnect continues to grow and evolve, the inclusion of Carlisle Medical Centre highlights the community's commitment to adaptive infrastructure and collaboration with key stakeholders. This strategic partnership is designed to support the long-term health and wellbeing of iConnect residents and businesses, further establishing the community as a premier destination for those seeking a balanced and holistic lifestyle.

About iConnect Community:

iConnect Community stands as Hamilton's first fully integrated, master-designed community. Spanning 400 acres, iConnect Community embodies the best of urban and suburban living, offering an environment where residents and guests can enjoy seamless living, with business parks, retail spaces, public areas, and residential developments—all within walking distance.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: iConnect Community, [email protected]; NKPR, Billie Thompson, [email protected]