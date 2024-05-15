Iconic SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Brand Makes Long-Awaited Return to Canada

Beloved SKIPPY® peanut butter returning to Canadian shelves as the signature ingredient of five all-new, innovative snacking options

AUSTIN, Minn., May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- After a seven-year hiatus, the iconic SKIPPY® peanut butter brand is returning to the Canadian consumer market, and doing so in innovative fashion. The beloved peanut butter brand will arrive at Canadian retailers in the form of five all-new, peanut butter-inspired snack products — rather than the classic lines of jarred peanut butter — that will soon be available on shelves nationwide.

"It's an exciting day for peanut butter lovers throughout Canada," said Shawn Levy, country manager of Canada for Hormel Foods. "The return of the SKIPPY® brand is a big win for Canadian consumers as we reacquaint the country with the familiar and comforting flavor of SKIPPY® peanut butter."

Hormel Foods Corporation, which acquired the SKIPPY® brand in 2013, is showcasing the first phase of its Canada re-launch with a rollout of new SKIPPY® snack products at the SIAL Canada 2024 show, which begins today at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal. This first-phase rollout includes five different snack iterations, including SKIPPY® Crispy Thin Potato Cookies, which will be available in June at select Costco Canada retailers.

More new SKIPPY® snack products are also expected to be launched in Canada in the future.

"We are just getting started," said Bonita Wong, senior brand manager at Hormel Foods. "We expect these new SKIPPY® snack products to make a splash in the Canadian market, and we have many more exciting ideas in store for the future that are sure to be a hit with consumers. Stay tuned for more!"

For more detailed information on all new products from the SKIPPY® brand, visit www.cbpowell.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

