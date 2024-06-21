Iconic Niagara Winery Château des Charmes Has Been Sold

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Château des Charmes (chateaudescharmes.com), an iconic Canadian winery founded and owned by the Bosc family since 1978, is thrilled to announce its sale to a group of Canadian investors. The late Paul Bosc Sr. and his family have been true pioneers in the Ontario wine industry and leave an amazing legacy that will be honoured. Paul-André Bosc is dedicated to ensuring there is a seamless transition and very little disruption to the current CDC team. He will continue to own and operate the 'Paul Bosc Estate Vineyard', established by his father in 1982 and the vineyard will continue to exclusively supply Château des Charmes with premium vinifera grapes of the highest quality.

In addition, the new ownership is excited to announce that Chateau des Charmes will become an investor in a new and innovative winery, the Niagara Custom Crush Studio (NCCS). As a result, Marco Piccoli, former Director of Winemaking and Operations for Arterra Wines Canada and current COO at NCCS, will transition to a dual role with both Chateau des Charmes and NCCS. As CEO of Chateau des Charmes, Marco will oversee the entire winery business and as Chief Strategy Officer at NCCS, he will be responsible for executing their long-term strategic initiatives, ensuring a great partnership evolves between Château des Charmes and NCCS.

Marco Piccoli is a prominent figure in the Canadian wine community. He started his career in his native Italy, receiving many international and Canadian awards for his wines. His deep understanding of the Niagara terroir and his commitment to quality, paired with his business knowledge running a winery and a production facility, makes Chateau des Charmes excited to have Marco as the new CEO.

"We are very excited to embark on this new chapter for Château des Charmes and look forward to continuing the tradition of producing premium wines that showcase the unique character of our vineyards. Our team is dedicated to preserving the legacy of this unique winery, while also bringing a fresh perspective and innovation to this fantastic brand."

As part of the transition, we have retained the services of BevPro Canada to help with the strategic and day to day commercial running of Château des Charmes. Together Marco and BevPro will work closely with the team at Château des Charmes to ensure a seamless changeover and uphold the standards of excellence that the winery is well known for. Customers can expect to see a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, quality and best-in-class hospitality and visitor experiences.

As Château des Charmes looks forward towards a promising future, wine lovers can anticipate an array of exciting developments, including exclusive events and the release of new and innovative wines that celebrate the authenticity of Niagara.

