Iconic Magazine Unveils Its New Quarterly Edition with Cover Feature Raquel Benitah During a Luxe Dinner Party Reaching over Two Million People

An Unforgettable Night of High Achieving Women Connecting, Collaborating and Celebrating One Another

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Iconic Magazine is unapologetically creating a stage for fierce, dynamic and innovative women and it released its highly anticipated quarterly edition. Often described as "Forbes meets Vogue," the magazine is known for its bold storytelling, seamless blend of business and lifestyle and a celebration of feminine leadership.

To mark the occasion, Iconic Magazine hosted an exclusive launch dinner on March 26th at Louix Louis in Toronto, Canada. With a collaborative guest reach of over two million, the evening brought together contributors, creatives and cultural voices for a night of intentional connection and luxury. Sponsored by leading names in beauty, wellness and fashion, the event embodied the essence of Iconic: refined, intimate and powerfully resonant.

The guest of honor was Raquel Benitah, the radiant creator gracing this edition's cover. Known for her voice in holistic nutrition, body positivity and self-love, Raquel recently went viral after a spontaneous, heartwarming exchange at a McDonald's drive-thru where a quick stop for her signature "crispy Diet Coke" turned into a moment of human connection that touched millions. Her feature inside Iconic Magazine invites readers to embrace transformation, self-acceptance and bold authenticity.

This new edition features a powerful lineup of hand-selected contributors, brand builders, creatives, entrepreneurs and movement makers, each offering depth, brilliance and a commitment to living iconically.

"I didn't create Iconic Magazine to fit in. I created it to redefine what media looks like when it's led by women with vision, edge and purpose," says Editor-in-Chief and Founder Jen Szpigiel. "Iconic Magazine isn't just a name, it's a standard. In an industry full of noise, we chose substance, storytelling and soul."

Iconic Magazine is available in luxury print, delivered to subscribers' doors and in digital format, offering global access to a rapidly growing community. Impressions now reaching millions and a reputation for redefining thought leadership, Iconic Magazine continues to be the publication of choice for women building legacy with substance and style. Join the millions and subscribe to the print or digital versions today.

Instagram:

@iconicmagazine__

@becomingiconic

SOURCE Iconic Magazine

