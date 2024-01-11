Iconic Kettle Campaign Raises $1.2 Million for The Salvation Army in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Thanks to the generous donations of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal in raising more than $1.2 Million.

The campaign ran from Nov. 13 to Dec. 23, with kettles set up at businesses throughout the province, with a goal of funding vital programing to those in need. Donations made come at a critical time as the organization is experiencing an increase in demand for programs and services.

Thank you for helping The Salvation Army Raise over $2.3 Million for those in need across Newfoundland and Labrador. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Newfoundland and Labrador Division)

"With the general lack of affordability having a toll on the emotional and physical well-being of our communities, we have seen an incredible increase in the number of people seeking assistance this Christmas," says Major Jamie Locke, Salvation Army divisional secretary for public relations. "Through your donation we are giving hope to those struggling in every corner of Newfoundland and Labrador."

Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign stays locally and is used to fund vital programs and services across Newfoundland and Labrador. The Salvation Army works to provide the necessities: food, clothing, and shelter, while offering life-changing programs, such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, jobs and life-skills training, and education classes that help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

"Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have been incredibly generous this holiday season," says Locke. "Every year we ask them to help their community and every year they step up to meet the demand and we cannot thank people enough."

Along with individual donors The Salvation Army is thankful for the ongoing generosity of numerous corporate partners, including Walmart, Costco, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation Stores, Canadian Tire, Sobeys, Dominion and many more, who give and generously and allow Christmas Kettles to be placed at their stores.

Although Christmas is over, The Salvation Army continues to assist those in need 365 days a year. Last year, The Salvation Army in Newfoundland and Labrador helped more than 70,000 people across the province providing 100,000 meals, assisting 12,500 with Christmas food hampers and toys, and over 56,000 people with food, clothing, or practical assistance.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of people in your community.

