Iconic Broadway Show Rock of Ages Roars Onto The Toronto Stage This Winter

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Rock of Ages , one of Broadway's longest running hit musicals, will explode onto the Toronto theatre scene at the Elgin Theatre from February 23 to May 20, 2023. A gnarly concoction of power rock and hilarious comedy, this reimagined version of the iconic '80s-inspired production promises top tier talent and a night that won't be forgotten. Tickets are available here .

Rock of Ages (CNW Group/More Entertainment Group)

Featuring earworm 80's chartbuster music from iconic artists such as Quiet Riot, Poison, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, Styx, Starship, Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, REO Speedwagon, Survivor, Foreigner and Guns N' Roses, this blast of power-guitar heaven will both warm your soul and rock your world!

Following the show's three-month run in Toronto, Rock of Ages will embark on an international tour, bringing 80's hits to thousands of audience members across the world.

"More Entertainment is very proud and honoured to have collated a top-flight award-winning team of producers, performers, musicians, designers and marketers from around the globe to bring Rock of Ages to Toronto," says Dr. JP Gedeon, CEO and Executive Producer of More Entertainment. "The 80's were a time of innocence, freedom, youth and joy, and the nostalgia of those days brings to you a new, fresh, and totally re-envisioned Rock of Ages!"

A rockstar line-up of superior performers make up the production's cast, including Trevor Coll (We Will Rock You North American Tour), AJ Bridel (Peter Pan, Drayton Ent; Anne of Green Gables, Charlottetown Festival; Kinky Boots, Mirvish), Kae Kae Lee (Zombies 3, Disney; What We Do In The Shadows, Fox), Louise Camilleri (ShowBoat, Gershwin Theatre; (Mamma Mia, Mirvish; Lord of The Rings, Mirvish) and Steffi DiDomenicantonio (Come From Away, Mirvish; Spring Awakening, Mirvish; Canadian Idol) .

Rock of Ages was casted by Larissa Mair Casting and Associates , an agency committed to discovering "new faces" and responsible for launching the careers of an abundance of talented performers.

In addition to the talented cast, Rock of Ages boasts a world-class team behind the show including Musical Director Mark Camilleri, who has worked on theatre productions that include Bend It Like Beckham and Funny Girl, and has provided piano accompaniment for the likes of Celine Dion and David Foster. Also on board is MTV video award-winning Choreographer Sean Cheesman ("Cream" by Prince, "Scream" by Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson), General Manager Ray Chandler (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour, Beauty and the Beast National Production), award-winning Head of Design Nick Blais (Vespers, The Royal Winnipeg Ballet; Jerusalem, Outside The March), Head of Multimedia Design Simon Clemo (Life of Earth, Director X; Dream Girls, MTC), Company Manager Sabrina Kells (2010 Vancouver Olympic Games, Stars On Ice), Director of Technical Operations Gary Wilson and Head of Marketing and Communications Laura van Leest (CEO, Bellefair Entertainment; former Director of Marketing, Universal Music Canada).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements and for more information, please visit http://rockofagestoronto.ca .

About More Entertainment Group

Created by an award-winning team of producers, directors, planners, designers, and marketers, More Entertainment's promise is to deliver world-class, cutting-edge, and recognized artistic events and spectaculars in Canada and around the world. With experience ranging from the Broadway stage to Superbowl half-time shows, Disney Spectaculars Concert Halls and Rock Venues, the More Entertainment team stands poised to deliver the most efficient, experienced, and impactful projects in the entertainment and events industries. For more information, visit https://moreentertainmentgroup.com .

About Rock of Ages

Will the young ambitious rocker get his girl? Can the country girl shake her demons and make it big? Is it possible that the completely arrogant rock star finally grows the eff up? Is it inevitable that the gentle-spirited bar owner loses everything? And, most importantly, will the llama finally find peace? All said and done, so much power, drama, joy and much needed laughs. Intrigued? Well, then… you gotta see this f***ing thing!

