Icicle Recognized with Food Logistics 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award

Icicle ERP's complete food safety, production, and compliance management solution enables a safe, efficient, and reliable supply chain for food manufacturers.

RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Food Logistics has named Icicle Technologies Inc. (Icicle) to its 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Icicle was created to improve public health through its paperless, audit-ready food safety solution. Since then, the Icicle has evolved into a highly adaptable enterprise resource planning solution with the world's largest food safety database at its core. Icicle amplifies success for food companies with a solid data-driven foundation for timely and precise business decisions.

"What sets Icicle apart is our focus on the needs of the food industry," noted Steven Burton, Icicle CEO. "Feedback from the Icicle community is the major driver in the development of advanced features that optimize resource utilization, control costs, and improve efficiency, enabling our members to reach the highest levels of operational excellence."

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products, and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

About Icicle

Icicle moves food companies to an intelligent cloud platform that simplifies operations. This technology connects quality assurance, traceability, food safety, maintenance, and vendor management into a single, unified digital platform. Through technological excellence, Icicle improves quality, production efficiency, and safety while expanding growth opportunities for all types of food businesses. Learn more and request a demo at IcicleTechnologies.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches supply chain executives for some of the world's most recognized brands in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food and logistics sector who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.

