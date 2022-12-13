Icicle ERP Wins 2022 Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Provider Award

RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Food Logistics named Icicle ERP as one of the winners of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. Icicle ERP's complete food safety, production and compliance management solution was honoured for its ability to ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

"Our advanced ERP software, developed exclusively for food manufacturers, secured business resilience for members of the Icicle Community through a range of supply chain disruptions," said Steven Burton, Founder & CEO of Icicle Technologies. "Seamless data management and automation are the keys to maximizing margins for food production; supply chain agility depends on real-time insights that allow you to adjust your strategies to meet customer demand."

With Icicle ERP as the backbone to their operations, food processing businesses create a solid foundation built on best practices for GFSI certification. Its unified and intuitive approach to food production warehouse management sets the stage for uninterrupted and adaptable business growth with paperless systems that reinforce the highest levels of food safety, quality, and profitability. Icicle users sustain productivity with automated production planning and costing features that enhance visibility, as well as continuous improvement.

This year's Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Provider Winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing, scheduling, and more. Icicle ERP can harness the power of them all in a dynamic, end-to-end management system designed specifically for the challenges of today's food and beverage manufacturers.

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simply automating a process."

About Icicle

Icicle moves food companies to an intelligent cloud platform that simplifies operations. This technology connects quality assurance, traceability, food safety, maintenance, and vendor management into a single, unified digital platform. Through technological excellence, Icicle improves quality, production efficiency, and safety while expanding growth opportunities for all types of food businesses. Learn more and request a demo at IcicleTechnologies.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, reaches supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food and logistics sectors who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Go to FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

